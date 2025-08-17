Panel: Frontline Resistance to Fossil Fuel Finance From the Gulf South to Richmond, CA.

Date:

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Stop Billionaire Summer

Location Details:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists•1606 Bonita Ave, Berkeley, CA

Join us on Sunday August 17th at 6pm for a panel on frontline resistance to fossil fuel finance featuring Juan Mancias, James Hiatt, and Mary Mijeres.



We’re living in challenging times with an escalating climate disaster devestating communities from Texas and Louisiana to Richmond, CA. Few institutions are as responsible for these crisis as Wall Street and Big Insurance companies. We’re also living in a time where large numbers of people have taken to the streets to confront those responsible for these crises.



This panel will discuss the role of major financial institutions in providing loans,investments and insurance to fossil fuel companies destroying communities from the Gulf South to Richmond, CA, talk about the resistance to these companies.

Remote viewing: We’ll also be live streaming the event on the Green and Red Podcast's YouTube Page. RSVP at the attached link to get the link.



Speakers to include:



Juan Mancias is the Tribal Chairman of the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of Texas. Born in Dimmitt, TX, and raised in Plainview, Juan is the eldest born to a lineage of hereditary chiefs of the Carrizo Comecrudo. Juan has worked alongside the Sierra Club, protecting prairie dogs, organized marches against the Dos Republicos Coal mine, and initiated two inter-tribal organizations that are still viable and thriving today.



Currently, he is building resistance to the fossil fuel industry and border wall construction, organizing efforts to assist asylum refugees, and reclaiming and protecting his tribe’s ancestral lands.



James Hiatt has more than a decade of firsthand experience in the petrochemical industry, he understands the tough choices many workers face—trying to make a living while dealing with the impacts these industries have on health and the environment. Born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, his deep connection to the community inspired him to seek a better way forward. In 2023, he founded For a Better Bayou, a nonprofit focused on helping Southwest Louisiana shift away from extraction-based industries toward a more sustainable, community-focused economy.



Mary Mijares is a first-generation immigrant born in the Philippines and raised in Richmond, CA. As a campaigner for Amazon Watch, Mary seeks to uplift the demands and support the resistance of Indigenous organizations across the Amazon basin in international campaigns that challenge the fossil fuel industry and its financiers.



Event hosted by Stop Billionaire Summer, the Green and Red Podcast and Gulf South Fossil Finance Hub

