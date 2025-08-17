From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Billionaires Summer Sunday Prep Session
Date:
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists•1606 Bonita Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709
Join us for our community prep session this Sunday afternoon to hear about our plans for the 6th week of Stop Billionaires Summer and how to take action now against the worst tech billionaires and fascist enablers.
This will be followed by a panel with frontline leaders from the Gulf South and Richmond, CA.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/stop-bill...
