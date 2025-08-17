Stop Billionaires Summer Sunday Prep Session

Date:

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Stop Billionaire Summer

Location Details:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists•1606 Bonita Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709

Join us for our community prep session this Sunday afternoon to hear about our plans for the 6th week of Stop Billionaires Summer and how to take action now against the worst tech billionaires and fascist enablers.



This will be followed by a panel with frontline leaders from the Gulf South and Richmond, CA.