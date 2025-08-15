top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Mass Action at Wells Fargo's Global HQ

Date:
Friday, August 15, 2025
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
333 Market Street, San Francisco
We’re shutting down Wells Fargo again.

A couple weeks ago, we put Wells Fargo on notice. Protestors blockaded every entrance to their global corporate HQ for hours, keeping dozens of employees from helping their bosses bankroll fossil fuels and genocide. Then, last week, a rowdy picket line and noise demo caused a serious commotion, calling out Wells Fargo for financing Palantir and Elbit Systems, companies enabling the genocide and mass starvation in Gaza.

Now we’re coming back and turning the pressure up even higher.

We'll shut them down again with a powerful, noisy action that involves delivering a petition with tens of thousands of signatures, demanding that Wells Fargo:

*Reinstate its climate targets
* Stop union busting
* Back off our public post office
* Commit to racial equity
*And stop financing ICE contractors and weapons manufacturers carrying out atrocities in Gaza

Joining us will be delegates from the Gulf South, a region on the frontlines of climate disaster, representing communities hit hardest by the fossil fuel projects that Wells continues to underwrite. And Scientists Rebellion will speak out on how Wells’ investments are pushing us deeper into ecological and social collapse.

Wells Fargo is a key player in the web of billionaire finance, corporate violence, and climate destruction. We're demanding accountability and directly challenging their role in rising authoritarianism and repression.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/mass-acti...
