Santa Cruz: Stop Billionaires Summer Campaign Training

Date:

Monday, August 11, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Stop Billionaire Summer

Location Details:

London Nelson Community Center•301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 US



Stop Billionaires Summer is a sustained nonviolent protest campaign against fascist billionaires across the Bay Area. Week after week, people are taking to the streets to disrupt business-as-usual for the tech billionaires and MAGA-loving corporations backing Trump's fascist regime, enabling mass deportations, and sacrificing our planet to profit.



On Monday, Aug 11th, organizers with Stop Billionaires Summer are coming to Santa Cruz to provide an overview of the campaign, its theory of change, and how to plug in; PLUS a training on non-violent direct action to help prepare folks who want to take part in upcoming protests.



Read more about the campaign here: stopbillionaires.org

