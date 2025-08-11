From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Stop Billionaires Summer Campaign Training
Date:
Monday, August 11, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center•301 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 US
Stop Billionaires Summer is a sustained nonviolent protest campaign against fascist billionaires across the Bay Area. Week after week, people are taking to the streets to disrupt business-as-usual for the tech billionaires and MAGA-loving corporations backing Trump's fascist regime, enabling mass deportations, and sacrificing our planet to profit.
On Monday, Aug 11th, organizers with Stop Billionaires Summer are coming to Santa Cruz to provide an overview of the campaign, its theory of change, and how to plug in; PLUS a training on non-violent direct action to help prepare folks who want to take part in upcoming protests.
Read more about the campaign here: stopbillionaires.org
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/stop-bill...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 9, 2025 2:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network