From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop Billionaire Summer Sunday Prep Session
Date:
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Stop Billionaire Summer
Location Details:
Bay Resistance Office•570 14th Street, Oakland, CA 94612 US
Join us for our community prep session this Sunday afternoon to hear about our plans for the 5th week of Stop Billionaires Summer and how to take action now against the worst tech billionaires and fascist enablers.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/45tA1b4
RSVP: https://bit.ly/45tA1b4
For more information: https://www.stopbillionaires.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 9, 2025 2:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network