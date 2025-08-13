top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/13/2025
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Justice for Zumbi

Clarion Alley (between Mission and Valencia Streets and 17th and 18th Streets in the Mission District in San Francisco)
original image (1058x1322)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Justice for Zumbi
Location Details:
Clarion Alley (between Mission and Valencia Streets and 17th and 18th Streets in the Mission District in San Francisco)
🕯️ Justice for Steve B. Gaines – Zumbi 🕊️
4 Years. Still No Justice.

On Tuesday, August 13th at 6PM, we gather as family, friends, and community to honor the life of our brother Zumbi, murdered inside Alta Bates hospital on August 13, 2021.

Nearly 4 years later, the truth is still buried. No accountability. No justice.

We refuse to stay silent. We will stand in love, in power, and in unity. There will be music, candles, stories, and the spirit of Zumbi alive in every beat.

📍 Clarion Alley (Between Valencia & Mission) – at Zumbi’s mural
🕯️ Bring candles. Bring your love. Bring your voice.

Show up. Share. Stand with us.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/justice_for_zumbi/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 9, 2025 2:34PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code