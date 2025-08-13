From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Justice for Zumbi
Date:
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Justice for Zumbi
Location Details:
Clarion Alley (between Mission and Valencia Streets and 17th and 18th Streets in the Mission District in San Francisco)
🕯️ Justice for Steve B. Gaines – Zumbi 🕊️
4 Years. Still No Justice.
On Tuesday, August 13th at 6PM, we gather as family, friends, and community to honor the life of our brother Zumbi, murdered inside Alta Bates hospital on August 13, 2021.
Nearly 4 years later, the truth is still buried. No accountability. No justice.
We refuse to stay silent. We will stand in love, in power, and in unity. There will be music, candles, stories, and the spirit of Zumbi alive in every beat.
📍 Clarion Alley (Between Valencia & Mission) – at Zumbi’s mural
🕯️ Bring candles. Bring your love. Bring your voice.
Show up. Share. Stand with us.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/justice_for_zumbi/
