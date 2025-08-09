top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 9/1/2025
North Bay / Marin Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Marin County: Labor Day March & Rally - Worker Rights, NO ICE, No Genocide!

March 10 AM: starts at Canal Community Garden, intersection of Bellam Blvd. and Windward Way, San Rafael, CA Rally 11 AM: San Rafael Pla...
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Fuerzas Unidas & Marin County DSA
Location Details:
March 10 AM: starts at Canal Community Garden, intersection of Bellam Blvd. and Windward Way, San Rafael, CA

Rally 11 AM: San Rafael Plaza at 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CA
MARIN COUNTY LABOR DAY PROTEST in SAN RAFAEL

Labor Day on Monday, September 1 at 10am – 1pm

More info: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/event/825121/

Join us on Labor Day to continue the fight against the Trump administration and the billionaire class! This will be a family-friendly, two-part event, consisting of both a march and rally.

The MARCH will begin at 10am at the Canal Community Garden by 340 Bellam Blvd, San Rafael. We'll be walking about two miles through the Canal neighborhood to rally in downtown San Rafael.

The RALLY will begin at 11:30am at San Rafael Plaza at 1000 4th St, San Rafael. If you don't want to march, you can come straight to the rally! Rally speakers will include local grassroots organizers doing the on-the-ground work to rebuild the labor movement, to defend our community from ICE raids, to protect seniors and working families from cuts to social programs, and to protest the US-sponsored genocide in Gaza.

This event is being organized by Fuerzas Unidas and the Marin Democratic Socialists of America.

The billionaires continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks. This Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, fighting for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics.

Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families, our community, and the rights and freedoms that we all deserve. The billionaire's time is up.

On September 1st, we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.

This local Labor Day event will be one of thousands happening around the country. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.

OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:

--Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.

--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

--Invest in people not wars.

Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 9, 2025 9:15AM
§
by Fuerzas Unidas & Marin County DSA
Sat, Aug 9, 2025 9:15AM
sm_marin_dsa.jpg
original image (2048x2048)
§
by Fuerzas Unidas & Marin County DSA
Sat, Aug 9, 2025 9:15AM
sm_stand_with_immigrants_no_ice_in_marin__-_action_network.jpg
original image (1186x474)
PLEASE JOIN IN SIGNING PETITION

by Marin County DSA

Trump's racist agenda of deporting immigrant families and community members should have no place in Marin. Yet our sheriff's office continues to cooperate with ICE to enable this dangerous policy.

Tell the Marin County Sheriff and the Marin County Board of Supervisors to stop ALL cooperation with ICE!

GO HERE: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/no-ice-in-marin/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code