Marin County: Labor Day March & Rally - Worker Rights, NO ICE, No Genocide!

Date:

Monday, September 01, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Fuerzas Unidas & Marin County DSA

Location Details:

March 10 AM: starts at Canal Community Garden, intersection of Bellam Blvd. and Windward Way, San Rafael, CA



Rally 11 AM: San Rafael Plaza at 1000 4th Street, San Rafael, CA





Labor Day on Monday, September 1 at 10am – 1pm



More info:



Join us on Labor Day to continue the fight against the Trump administration and the billionaire class! This will be a family-friendly, two-part event, consisting of both a march and rally.



The MARCH will begin at 10am at the Canal Community Garden by 340 Bellam Blvd, San Rafael. We'll be walking about two miles through the Canal neighborhood to rally in downtown San Rafael.



The RALLY will begin at 11:30am at San Rafael Plaza at 1000 4th St, San Rafael. If you don't want to march, you can come straight to the rally! Rally speakers will include local grassroots organizers doing the on-the-ground work to rebuild the labor movement, to defend our community from ICE raids, to protect seniors and working families from cuts to social programs, and to protest the US-sponsored genocide in Gaza.



This event is being organized by Fuerzas Unidas and the Marin Democratic Socialists of America.



The billionaires continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks. This Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, fighting for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics.



Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families, our community, and the rights and freedoms that we all deserve. The billionaire's time is up.



On September 1st, we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.



This local Labor Day event will be one of thousands happening around the country. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.



OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:



--Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.



--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.



--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.



--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.



--Invest in people not wars.



