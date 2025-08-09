From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Third Annual Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair
Date:
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Conference
Organizer/Author:
Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair
Location Details:
Flower Fist Art Market, located at 1819 E st, in Downtown Sacramento.
On occupied Miwok and Nisenan territory, we invite you to join us in so-called Sacramento on Saturday, October 11th, for the 3rd annual Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair. The event will feature tabling by publishers, projects, organizations, and distros along with panels, discussions, and hands on workshops. Doors will open at 10 AM and the event will go until around 7 PM.
The event will take place this year at the Flower Fist Art Market, located at 1819 E st, in Downtown Sacramento.
The bookfair this year will feature:
*Hands on skillshares.
*A community discussion on mutual aid organizing in the face of rising fascism and capitalist crisis.
*Workshops and presentations from a range of organizers, presenters, and authors on a variety of topics. Stay tuned for a full schedule and be sure to follow the Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair for updates.
*Panel discussions on anti-ICE organizing, sustaining autonomous projects, and more.
The bookfair will also feature several talks by published authors including:
*Former political prisoner Eric King, who will be returning to the Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair to discuss his new book, A Clean Hell: Anarchy and Abolition in America’s Most Notorious Dungeon, about his fight for survival inside the notorious ADX “super-max” prison and how this experience can inform abolitionist organizing in a period of escalating repression.
*Dani Burlison and Margaret Elysia Garcia, editors of the new book Red Flag Warning Mutual Aid and Survival in California’s Fire Country, will discuss mutual aid and community care from a grassroots perspective, highlighting organizing projects related to climate catastrophes primarily in rural Northern California.
*Our keynote speakers, JoNina and Lorenzo Ervin, are both long-time revolutionary organizers, former members of the Black Panther party, and co-founders of the Black Autonomy Federation. JoNina Ervin is a former editor of the Black Panther Party newspaper and is the author of the new book, Driven by the Movement: Reports from the Black Power Era. Lorenzo Kom’boa Ervin is a former political prisoner and is the author of Anarchism and the Black Revolution. JoNina and Lorenzo will speak about lessons from liberatory social movements of the past and how they can inform our struggles for freedom and autonomy today.
Looking to table at the Sacramento Anarchist Bookfair? We invite anarchist and autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial projects, organizations, publishers, and distros to email us at: sacabf [at] proton.me. We are asking that tablers help out with a donation to help pay for the space, but no project will be turned away for lack of funds.
Space may be limited – so contact us as soon as possible!
The event will take place at the Flower Fist Art Market, located at 1819 E st, and which has just moved into a new space in Downtown Sacramento.
Like previous years, masking at the bookfair is mandatory. Upon entry, we will have free N95 masks, COVID tests, and hand sanitizer, with air purifiers and fans running throughout the venue.
We will also have a chill outdoor area to rest and hydrate, along with a space for children and parents. Both inside and outside spaces are wheelchair accessible. Food trucks will available for those looking for food. Gender neutral bathrooms are also at the space. Free parking is available around Flower Fist.
Follow Us on Instagram! Go to: https://www.instagram.com/sacramentoanarchistbookfair/
Help promote the event by sharing the flyer image online and telling people about the bookfair!
For more information: https://itsgoingdown.org/announcing-the-th...
