Global Vigil to Close Guantanamo from Amnesty International
Activists in orange jump suits get positive reception in Mission District
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, August 6) - A very solid ten foot black fence with curved points surrounds an empty lot at 22nd street and Mission. It made a starkly relevant background to the protest calling out the U.S. crime that is the prison at Guantanamo.
Originally created by George Bush, the prison was created beyond the U.S. shore to house suspects in connection with the 9/11 attack. The idea was that since the site was off-shore, U.S. law regarding due process, rights of the accused, and prohibitions against torture would not apply.
This creative legal concept has been dusted off by adjudicated felon, sexual abuser, and in all likelihood, pedophile, Trump. He is sending there those kidnapped by his ICE goons.
In front of a large "I welcome refugees" demonstrators held signs demanding "Close Guantanamo", "build bridges, not walls, not jails". The sign proclaiming "chinga la migra" epitomized the feeling throughout the area.
Many passing cars honked support and numerous passers by had positive interactions with the demonstrators. The bright orange jump suits gave the protest much visibility.
