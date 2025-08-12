Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour with Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, and Morgan Spector

Date:

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time:

7:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Multiple organizations

Location Details:

After almost two years of bombardment and the near total restriction of the entry of food and life-saving aid from trusted providers since March 2025, more than 2 million Palestinians are facing death either by Israeli bombs or starvation. These are war crimes funded by U.S. tax payer dollars.



Join Adalah Justice Project, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action, Jewish Voice Peace Action, the Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, and the Arab Resource and Organizing Center Action along with special guests, actors Cynthia Nixon, Denée Benton, and Morgan Spector for an hour of collective action to flood the office lines of your elected officials in Congress and demand they take action to stop the starvation, stop the bombs, and end the genocide in Gaza.