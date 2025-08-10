From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up at Heyma Coffee
Date:
Sunday, August 10, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
1122 University Ave, Berkeley
This Sunday, August 10th, from 11am to 1pm, we will meet at Heyma Coffee, located at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley, to continue raising our voices in support of the Palestinian people against the ongoing genocide.
We will call on members of Congress to dismantle the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), whose U.S. contractors are implicated in the killing of 875 Palestinians as they sought humanitarian aid. Israeli troops and GHF personnel have been accused of firing on civilians, using tear gas, stun grenades, and live ammunition at aid distribution sites. Instead of funding a program complicit in these crimes, we will urge Congress to restore funding to UNRWA, the primary humanitarian agency serving Palestinians. We will continue to demand our elected officials comply with U.S. and international law by ending support for Israel’s ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. Additionally, we will write to the Hague Group, a coalition of countries committed to ensuring justice for the Palestinian people, asking them to establish an international protective force to be deployed urgently to Palestine to stop the genocide, ensure unhindered humanitarian aid, and guarantee the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people. We will also write to the Egyptian Embassy to demand the immediate opening of the Rafah border crossing, to allow unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza. Scripts, addresses, stamps, and postcards will be provided.
*** We’ve been hosting this pop-up almost every weekend since December 2023, and we’re grateful for the ongoing support. To help cover costs, we’re kindly asking for donations to purchase stamps and postcards. Alternatively, feel free to bring your own stamps and postcards to contribute.
We must not yield in our commitment to a liberated Palestine. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support NGOs on the ground; boycott Israel’s products and those of companies profiting from the oppression of Palestinians (use apps like Boycat and NoThanks, as well as the AFSC website Disoccupied.com, to guide your ethical consumer choices). We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian Territories.
Other actions:
-- Hold U.S. Officials Accountable with TAG Join Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) in holding Biden, Trump, and other U.S. officials accountable for complicity in genocide by submitting their actions to the United Nations. All U.S. federal taxpayers are encouraged to sign on and show nationwide support for this international effort. https://www.taxpayersagainstgenocide.org/join
-- Urge Support for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza – Senate Resolution 224 Tell your senators to support S. Res. 224, introduced by Senator Peter Welch, calling for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. https://anewpolicy.org/urge-your-representatives-to-support-immediate-delivery-of-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza/
-- Demand Support for Ending the Aid Blockade – Jayapal’s House Resolution Sign the petition urging your representative to back Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s resolution to end the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza. https://act.demandprogress.org/sign/israel-gaza-aid-resolution/
-- Block the Bombs – Support H.R. 3565 Call on your member of Congress to support the Block the Bombs Act (H.R. 3565), introduced by Rep. Delia Ramirez, to stop U.S. weapons transfers to Israel. https://actionnetwork.org/letters/block-the-bombs-act
