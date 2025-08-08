SING for Justice and Peace! and/or Protest!

Date:

Friday, August 08, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

phoebe

Location Details:

Berkeley outdoors beside The Way 1305 University Ave between Acton/Bonar at the bike path. (Leave west lane clear for bikers.)

