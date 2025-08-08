top
East Bay Anti-War Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

SING for Justice and Peace! and/or Protest!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, August 08, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
phoebe
Location Details:
Berkeley outdoors beside The Way 1305 University Ave between Acton/Bonar at the bike path. (Leave west lane clear for bikers.)
2nd Fridays 5 to 6:00 pm, Aug 8, Sept 12, Oct 10 (NOT Aug 22. That one is cancelled.)
Open Mic: Songs, Poems, Chants for Peace, Palestine, Democracy, a Humane/Sane Economy!
2nd Fridays 5 to 6:00 pm, Aug 8, Sept 12, Oct 10 (NOT Aug 22. That one is cancelled.)

Bring signs/ banners, instruments, rattles, drums and your Voice. We’ll have a few chairs; bring one if easy. Come early to help set up if you can pls.

Ceasefire Now, Break the Siege, Lift the Blockades Let in Food & Humanitarian Relief
Our taxes fund weapons of mass destruction in the US, Israel, etc. $ needed for healthcare, education, housing, climate justice, kids!

HANDS OFF IMMIGRANTS. ICE OUT!STOP ICE and STOP AI before it stops us!

Co-sponsors: Code Pink, Berkeley Fellowship of UU’s Social Justice Committee, Green Party
(no promises, but someone usually brings homemade treats to share afterwards)

To receive occasional notices of similar events/protests, email:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 8, 2025 12:34AM
