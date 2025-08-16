top
Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War

Community Meeting: Sonoma County Reps. Vote to Arm Israel and Enable Genocide in Gaza

Peace dove with red Palestine poppies
Download PDF (224.6KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
CODEPINK Bay Area
Location Details:
Santa Rosa Central Library, 211 E Street, Santa Rosa
Constituents of Representatives Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman will meet to hear brief presentations and to learn about and discuss 1) Huffman and Thompson's failure to listen to their constituents and stop voting to arm Israel and their enabling of genocide in Gaza using our tax dollars, 2) the petition re. war profiteer General Dynamics facility in Healdsburg, 3) resisting the threat of ICE raids; knowing our rights, 4) local divestment efforts. Community groups are invited to bring literature and make announcements. Light refreshments will be served. Childcare is available by RSVP to codepinksfbay@gmail.com with names and ages of children. CODEPINK Communication Guidelines of respectful listening and constructive disagreement will be upheld, see https://www.codepink.org/about
For more information: https://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 7, 2025 9:41PM
