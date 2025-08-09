Hella Cool Trumpian Protest

Date:

Saturday, August 09, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible East Bay

Location Details:

Intersection of High Street and MacArthur Blvd., Oakland

Join us as we raise awareness of the harm caused by current government policy and enjoy some amazing music at the same time! We will use signs, banners, and our winning smiles to greet guests of the Laurel StreetFair World Music Festival.



Come help build a movement that celebrates the people it serves. Following the protest, enjoy a fantastic International Music Festival that showcases music, food, non-profit vendors, and street art.