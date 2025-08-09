From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hella Cool Trumpian Protest
Date:
Saturday, August 09, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible East Bay
Location Details:
Intersection of High Street and MacArthur Blvd., Oakland
Join us as we raise awareness of the harm caused by current government policy and enjoy some amazing music at the same time! We will use signs, banners, and our winning smiles to greet guests of the Laurel StreetFair World Music Festival.
Come help build a movement that celebrates the people it serves. Following the protest, enjoy a fantastic International Music Festival that showcases music, food, non-profit vendors, and street art.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/indivisible-east-b...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 7, 2025 4:26PM
