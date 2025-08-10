From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Pleasanton: Children's Rally for Gaza

Date:

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Delucchi Park

4501 1st St, Pleasanton, CA 94566

*Traffic will be tough so leave early to arrive on time

Let's bang our pots and pans and bring our signs for Gaza!!



Join the community with kids reading poems from Palestinian poets, family friendly activities, coloring, and more!