Pleasanton: Children's Rally for Gaza
Sunday, August 10, 2025
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Protest
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Delucchi Park
4501 1st St, Pleasanton, CA 94566
*Traffic will be tough so leave early to arrive on time
Let's bang our pots and pans and bring our signs for Gaza!!
Join the community with kids reading poems from Palestinian poets, family friendly activities, coloring, and more!
For more information: https://www.soulofmysoulexhibit.com/
