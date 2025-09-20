Sacramento: Make Billionaires Pay! Climate Crisis, Pro-Democracy Protest

Date:

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Community volunteers

Location Details:

State Capitol Park - World Peace Rose Garden

1317 15th Street

Sacramento, CA, 95814

SACRAMENTO PROTEST - Climate Justice, Immigrant Justice, Worker Justice, No Wars Now!



Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 11 AM



Stop the Toxic Polluters!

Stop the Dismantling of Democracy!

Stop the War Profiteers!

Stop the Billionaire Takeover!



As the United States braces for extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, the Trump administration just rammed through a mega-bill defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires. They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers.



The attacks on our people are directly tied to the attacks on our planet. The billionaire fascists are hoarding resources and leaving working class communities across the globe to face the impacts of the extreme weather and rising seas.



Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.



All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.



WE DEMAND:



Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.



Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.



Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.



We are rising up for our people and our planet. Join us!