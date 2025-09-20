top
Central Valley
Central Valley
California Central Valley Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Sacramento: Make Billionaires Pay! Climate Crisis, Pro-Democracy Protest

State Capitol Park - World Peace Rose Garden 1317 15th Street Sacramento, CA, 95814
original image (1086x440)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community volunteers
Location Details:
State Capitol Park - World Peace Rose Garden
1317 15th Street
Sacramento, CA, 95814
SACRAMENTO PROTEST - Climate Justice, Immigrant Justice, Worker Justice, No Wars Now!

Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 11 AM

Stop the Toxic Polluters!
Stop the Dismantling of Democracy!
Stop the War Profiteers!
Stop the Billionaire Takeover!

As the United States braces for extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, the Trump administration just rammed through a mega-bill defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires. They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers.

The attacks on our people are directly tied to the attacks on our planet. The billionaire fascists are hoarding resources and leaving working class communities across the globe to face the impacts of the extreme weather and rising seas.

Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.

All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.

WE DEMAND:

Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.

Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.

Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.

We are rising up for our people and our planet. Join us!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sacr...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 7, 2025 2:29PM
