From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sacramento: Make Billionaires Pay! Climate Crisis, Pro-Democracy Protest
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Community volunteers
Location Details:
State Capitol Park - World Peace Rose Garden
1317 15th Street
Sacramento, CA, 95814
1317 15th Street
Sacramento, CA, 95814
SACRAMENTO PROTEST - Climate Justice, Immigrant Justice, Worker Justice, No Wars Now!
Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 11 AM
Stop the Toxic Polluters!
Stop the Dismantling of Democracy!
Stop the War Profiteers!
Stop the Billionaire Takeover!
As the United States braces for extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, the Trump administration just rammed through a mega-bill defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires. They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers.
The attacks on our people are directly tied to the attacks on our planet. The billionaire fascists are hoarding resources and leaving working class communities across the globe to face the impacts of the extreme weather and rising seas.
Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.
All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.
WE DEMAND:
Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.
Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.
Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.
We are rising up for our people and our planet. Join us!
Saturday, September 20, 2025 at 11 AM
Stop the Toxic Polluters!
Stop the Dismantling of Democracy!
Stop the War Profiteers!
Stop the Billionaire Takeover!
As the United States braces for extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, the Trump administration just rammed through a mega-bill defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires. They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers.
The attacks on our people are directly tied to the attacks on our planet. The billionaire fascists are hoarding resources and leaving working class communities across the globe to face the impacts of the extreme weather and rising seas.
Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.
All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.
WE DEMAND:
Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.
Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.
Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.
We are rising up for our people and our planet. Join us!
For more information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/sacr...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 7, 2025 2:29PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network