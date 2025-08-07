From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Make Billionaires Pay! Global Climate Justice, Anti-Fascism Protests
Date:
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
350.org, Extinction Rebellion, WM, 100+ more
Location Details:
Nationwide protests with main march in NYC during UN Climate Week Assembly
Find a protest in SF Bay Area / NorCal here: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
Pre-protests action call on Aug 12 @ 5 PM PT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kk2Ilsn84Ak
Find a protest in SF Bay Area / NorCal here: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
MAKE BILLIONARES PAY!
Nationwide Climate Justice, Anti-Fascist Protests During the U.N. Climate Week
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Stop Climate Destruction!
Stop the Genocide!
Stop the Fascist Shattering of Democracy!
CALL TO ACTION: As world leaders gather at the United Nations for General Assembly & Climate Week in NYC, Women’s March, 350.org, DRUM, Climate Defenders,
Extinction Rebellion, and 100+ more partners across the U.S. and world are coming together to protest.
All over the world we are being hit by worsening extreme heat, toxic pollution, and climate-driven displacement. The world's billionaires are hoarding wealth by fueling climate disasters, profiting off genocide, propelling climate collapse and destroying democracy.
We must rise up, speak out and fight back as we demand:
--Tax the super-rich
--Protect workers, not billionaires
--Make Polluters Pay
Find a protest near you here: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
You can also search the protest lists below:
Action Together West: https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
#TeslaTakedown map: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
Mobilize.us: https://www.mobilize.us/?country=US&date=2025-09-20T07%3A00%3A00.000Z&page=3&per_page=25&state=CA
The billionaire fascists dismantling democracy, attacking immigrants, and fueling war are the same ones profiting off genocide and climate collapse. They hoard resources, militarize borders, and leave women, working-class people, and the global majority to face rising seas and toxic skies.
As the United States braces for extreme heat, wildfires, and hurricanes, the Trump administration just rammed through a mega-bill defunding our communities to give handouts to billionaires.
They’re dismantling our democracy, attacking immigrants, and feeding the war profiteers. The attacks on our people are directly tied to the attacks on our planet. The billionaire fascists are hoarding resources and leaving working class communities across the globe to face the impacts of the extreme weather and rising seas.
Among Trump's billionaire buddies, a handful of Big Oil & Gas executives are raking in profits while the rest of us pay the price of rising costs, toxic pollution, and worsening climate disasters.
All across the world, authoritarian regimes are on the rise but people are fighting back. We are uniting across the world to demand a better future for our communities and for all living beings.
WE PROTEST & DEMAND:
Shut down billionaires. Fund our future.
Shut down fascists. Protect migrants and the global majority.
Shut down polluters. Defend Mother Earth.
No protest near you? Host an action!
On September 20th world leaders will be gathering in New York City for the UN General Assembly and Climate Week. This is a critical moment for us to show the world we are revolting against Trump and the Billionaire Class.
We’re calling for people across the US to join the non-violent resistance by hosting an action in their community or if able, by joining the flagship event in New York City.
https://action.womensmarch.com/calendars/make-billionaires-pay/events/organiser_instructions
___________________________________
ORGANIZATIONS
350.org
Extinction Rebellion
Women's March
DRUM
Citizen Action of NY
and 100+ more
https://bsky.app/profile/350bayarea.bsky.social
https://bsky.app/profile/xrnyc.bsky.social
https://extinctionrebellionsfbay.org/
https://bsky.app/profile/greenpeaceusa.bsky.social
___________________________________
COMMON DREAMS:
Aug 6: 'Graveyard of Corals': Bleaching Led to Great Barrier Reef's Worst Die-Off on Record
https://www.commondreams.org/news/great-barrier-reef-coral-bleaching
Aug 5: Trump EPA Moves to Cancel $7 Billion in Solar Grants for Low- and Middle-Income Households
https://www.commondreams.org/news/epa-solar-for-all
July 22: 'Deep Deception': Report Details How Deep-Sea Mining Industry Exploits National Security Fears
"Mining the deep ocean in defiance of international consensus," said one retired defense official, "would erode U.S. credibility, fracture alliances, and set a dangerous precedent for unilateral resource exploitation."
https://www.commondreams.org/news/deep-sea-mining-companies
CANADA'S NATIONAL OBSERVER:
OpEd By Ellen Field, Aug 7: Why Warfare Must be Seen as a Threat to our Climate
https://www.nationalobserver.com/2025/08/07/opinion/climate-cost-carbon-warfare
► ▼ IMC Network