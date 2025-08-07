top
San Francisco Arts + Action Immigrant Rights

Resilient Comedy

Josh Kornbluth
original image (683x1024)
iCal feed icon
Date:
Sunday, August 24, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Lisa Geduldig
Location Details:
Eclectic Box, 446 Valencia St (btwn 15th & 16th), SF 94103
Resilient Comedy is a new monthly comedy series, launched in March and hosted by Lisa Geduldig, Producer of Kung Pao Kosher Comedy and other Bay Area comedy shows.

The show takes place one Sunday a month at the Eclectic Box (formerly StageWerx), an 80-seat black box theater in San Francisco’s Mission District (446 Valencia St, between 15th and 16th Streets).

Staying sane in current times is going to mean taking time to experience joy and laughter. The shows will also raise awareness and funds for organizations doing life-saving work.

Each month, partial proceeds will benefit a different organization. Partial proceeds from the August show will benefit CHIRLA (Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles) 

The penultimate show takes place Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 7pm

Featuring Josh Kornbluth, Betsy Salkind as RFK Jr, Emily Van Dyke, and Lisa Geduldig

The last show will take place on Sept 28. Line up and beneficiary TBA.

Tickets: $25-$50. http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
For more information: http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
§Betsy Salkind as RFK Jr
by Lisa Geduldig
Thu, Aug 7, 2025 10:25AM
sm_betsysalkind_rfk-jr.jpg
original image (1466x1546)
http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
§Emily Van Dyke
by Lisa Geduldig
Thu, Aug 7, 2025 10:25AM
sm_emilyvandyke.jpg
original image (4672x7008)
http://www.CityBoxOffice.com/Resilient-Comedy
