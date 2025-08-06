Thousands of workers and people of Crete have been protesting and stopping Israeli tourists and IDF soldiers from going to the ports for vacation. WorkWeek interviews a teacher who has been supporting these protests and the reasons for them.

Thousands of Crete teachers and workers are mobilizing against Israeli tourists and IDF members who are coming to the islands to vacation. They have blocked ships and also Israeli tourists have attacked shops were Palestinian support posters are up.WorkWeek interviews Kaliepee Svarnna, a Crete teacher and member of Communist Liberation. She talks about the protests and why she and other trade unionists are mobilizing against the genocide by Israel and supported by the Greek government which along with the US government is helping Israel conduct the massacres and genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank.This interview was done on 8/6/25.