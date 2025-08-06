top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War Education & Student Activism Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Crete Teachers, Workers & People Protest Israeli Tourists at Greek Ports

by LVP
Wed, Aug 6, 2025 11:12PM
Thousands of workers and people of Crete have been protesting and stopping Israeli tourists and IDF soldiers from going to the ports for vacation. WorkWeek interviews a teacher who has been supporting these protests and the reasons for them.
Zionists Not Welcome
original image (2040x1360)
Thousands of Crete teachers and workers are mobilizing against Israeli tourists and IDF members who are coming to the islands to vacation. They have blocked ships and also Israeli tourists have attacked shops were Palestinian support posters are up.

WorkWeek interviews Kaliepee Svarnna, a Crete teacher and member of Communist Liberation. She talks about the protests and why she and other trade unionists are mobilizing against the genocide by Israel and supported by the Greek government which along with the US government is helping Israel conduct the massacres and genocide in Gaza and pogroms in the West Bank.

This interview was done on 8/6/25.

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/axiXSEgirwo
§Death To IDF
by LVP
Wed, Aug 6, 2025 11:12PM
greece_death_to_the_idf.jpeg
A poster in Crete against the genocide by the IDF in Gaza
§Stop Starving The People Of Gaza
by LVP
Wed, Aug 6, 2025 11:12PM
sm_greece_crete_protest_against_staravai.jpg
original image (1024x683)
Thousands of Crete workers and people are protesting the Israeli tourists including IDF military troops going to the islands for R&R
§Greek People Block Zionist Tourists In Crete
by LVP
Wed, Aug 6, 2025 11:12PM
greece_crete_block_zionists_tourists.jpeg
Through mass action the Greek people in Crete are blocking Zionist tourists from vacationing on the Islands. Zionists have also attacked shop keepers in Crete who have signs supporting the Palestinians
