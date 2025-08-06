From the Open-Publishing Calendar
80 years after nuking Hiroshima U.S. threatens use of nuclear weapons
The Doomsday Clock Is A Reminder As To How Close We Are To Global Nuclear War!
80 years after nuking Hiroshima U.S. threatens use of nuclear weapons
U.S. Government Repeatedly Used Military Personnel And Civilians As Nuclear Radiation Guinea Pigs
By Lynda Carson - August 6, 2025
Today in Livermore, California, reportedly, “Local scientists, faith leaders, and activists will advocate for the elimination of nuclear weapons in front of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lawrence_Livermore_National_Laboratory on the 80th anniversary of the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.” See full article further below…
80 years after the U.S. nuked Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic bombs/nuclear weapons, the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump has been rattling his so-called saber lately, and has implied that he may nuke Russia.
Reportedly, in an August 6, 2025 news article, according to Newsweek, https://www.newsweek.com/trump-putin-flexing-way-toward-nuclear-stand-off-2109376 , “Trump and Putin Are Flexing Their Way Toward a Nuclear Stand-Off.”
That’s right! A nuclear standoff! Not only has the U.S. been the first nation to use nuclear weapons against another country in a war, but it has been hellbent on modernizing its stockpile of nuclear weapons to make them smaller, and more likely to be used in combat on the battlefield.
Reportedly https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuclear_weapons_of_the_United_States , “The United States was the first country to manufacture nuclear weapons and is the only country to have used them in combat, with the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II against Japan. Before and during the Cold War, it conducted 1,054 nuclear tests, and tested many long-range nuclear weapons delivery systems.”
Not only has the U.S. been the first to use nuclear weapons during war, but the U.S. Government has repeatedly used members of the U.S. military including U.S. civilians as guinea pigs for radiation experiments. Click here, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_SHAD , or click here, http://web.archive.org/web/20040129230849/http://hrex.dis.anl.gov/ . This has been in addition to downwinders contaminated and poisoned by nuclear fallout. Click here, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Downwinders , or click here, https://historytogo.utah.gov/downwinders/ .
Reportedly, Downwinders resided in the following states, https://www.downwinders.com/ , “Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah
Federal legislation in 2025 may award $100,000, tax-free, to individuals who have had cancer and were exposed to the radiation from the Atmospheric Nuclear Testing, which took place in New Mexico in 1945 or at the Nevada Test Site in the 1950s and 1962.”
"At Downwinders®, we are here to support individuals and families who have been impacted by cancers or leukemia diagnoses within the past 70 years while living in certain areas of the United States. If you or a family member have lived in the designated affected areas, including the states of Arizona - Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo, or Yavapai, Idaho - Entire State, Nevada - Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, Nye, White Pine, or the northeastern portion of Clark, New Mexico - Entire State, or Utah - Entire State, during a specific period of time, you may be eligible for significant compensation. The compensation, offered by the Federal Government, addresses the consequences of radioactive nuclear fallout originating from the Nevada Test Site."
Convicted Felon President Donald J. Trump Is A Menace To Society:
The insane convicted felon President Donald J. Trump is a menace to society, and the world at large. With his saber rattling and implied threats of using unclear weapons against Russia, terrible use of horrific tariffs on countries around the world, and his brutal attacks resulting in the decimation of our nation’s federal agencies and federal programs, the U.S. Constitution and Democracy as we know it is being rapidly obliterated on a daily basis by the convicted felon President Trump, and his myrmidons.
Additionally, reportedly https://www.newsweek.com/us-flexes-nuclear-forces-trump-rattles-saber-putin-2109502 , “President Donald Trump revealed last week that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's nuclear threat, as Washington advanced the deadline for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire with Kyiv.
The U.S. military maintains the world's second-largest nuclear arsenal, with 3,700 warheads available for potential use, according to an assessment by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. By comparison, the Russian military stockpile contains 4,309 nuclear warheads.
U.S. nuclear warheads are designed for deployment aboard ballistic missile submarines, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, and bomber aircraft, which together form the nuclear triad, ensuring the nation can respond to a nuclear attack under any circumstances.”
Additionally according to a recent article by Wired https://www.wired.com/story/nuclear-experts-say-mixing-ai-and-nuclear-weapons-is-inevitable/ , “Human judgement remains central to the launch of nuclear weapons. But experts say it’s a matter of when, not if, artificial intelligence will get baked into the world’s most dangerous systems.”
See more inks to nuclear weapons articles on the Google News Wire… Click below…
https://news.google.com/search?for=nuclear+weapons&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
The Doomsday Clock shows how close we are to a nuclear war global disaster.
It Is Now 89 Seconds To Midnight….
In setting the Clock one second closer to midnight, the Science and Security Board sends a stark signal: Because the world is already perilously close to the precipice, a move of even a single second should be taken as an indication of extreme danger and an unmistakable warning that every second of delay in reversing course increases the probability of global disaster.
https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/
Nuclear weapons rally earlier today in Livermore, California.
Anti-Nuclear Weapons Rally Takes Place In Livermore On Hiroshima 80th Anniversary
https://patch.com/california/livermore/anti-nuclear-weapons-rally-planned-livermore-hiroshima-80th-anniversary
Reportedly, “Local scientists, faith leaders, and activists will advocate for the elimination of nuclear weapons in front of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory on Wednesday August 5, 2025, the 80th anniversary of the U.S. dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
The 90-minute “rally, symbolic die-in and Japanese Bon Dance” will begin at 9 a.m. in front of the West Gate of LLNL.
"On this historic 80th anniversary, speakers and participants will join the cry of the Hibakusha, ‘Never Again,’ and honor their lifelong commitment to the elimination of nuclear weapons. We will do this at the West Gate of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where new nuclear weapons are being developed today for potential use tomorrow,” said organizer Tri-Valley CARES in a news release.
Speakers at the rally include:
• Arjun Makhijani, president of the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research at UC Berkeley who has written extensively on nuclear weapons.
• Rev. Michael Yoshii, pastor emeritus at Buena Vista United Methodist Church
• Rev. Marcia Cross, pastor at First Christian Church of Oakland and quad chair of the California Poor People’s Campaign
• Patricia Ellsberg, social activist who helped her husband Daniel Ellsberg release the Pentagon Papers
• Helen Jaccard, founding member of Veterans For Peace Nuclear Abolition Working Group
• Chizu Hamada, a spokesperson for the No Nukes Action Committee who will lead the rally in performing the Japanese Bon Dance, a communal dance to honor ancestors
• Wilson Riles, Jr. and Patricia St. Onge. Wilson is a former Oakland City Council member and Patricia is a Six Nations/Haudenosaune and Quebecois and a partner in Seven Generations Consulting who will offer the land blessing.
“On the solemn occasion of this 80th anniversary, we must ‘pick up the torch’ being passed to us by the Japanese survivors of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said Livermore event organizer, Grace Morizawa, of Asian Americans for Peace and Justice. “Being at Livermore Lab this August 6, along with other peace advocates, is part of my commitment to ensure that we never forget the human toll of nuclear weapons and the need to take action now for their abolition.”
U.S. coverup continues after the horrors of using nuclear weapons.
Reportedly, 80 Years After Hiroshima & Nagasaki, U.S. Keeps Covering Up Horrors of Atomic Bombing:
Greg Mitchell
STORY AUGUST 06, 2025
https://www.democracynow.org/2025/8/6/hiroshima
Reportedly on Democracy Now https://www.democracynow.org/2025/8/6/hiroshima , “This week marks 80 years since the first use of nuclear weapons in war, when the United States dropped a pair of atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed in the bombings. Many died instantly, and many others died more slowly from severe burns and radiation sickness. Some estimates put the combined death toll over 250,000 killed. We speak with veteran journalist Greg Mitchell, whose new documentary, streaming at PBS.org and airing on PBS https://www.pbs.org/video/the-atomic-bowl-football-at-ground-zero-and-nuclear-peril-today-smqa3o/ , reexamines a remarkable episode in the U.S. occupation of Japan after the end of World War II, when the U.S. military held an all-star football game in the ruins of Nagasaki, reflecting what Mitchell calls a “careless” and “heartless” U.S. attitude. The Atomic Bowl is “horrifying history” that is worth reexamining, says Mitchell, because “there is not a real taboo on using nuclear weapons, because so many historians, so many in the media continue to support the use of the atomic bomb against Hiroshima and even Nagasaki.”
ATOMIC BOWL: FOOTBALL AT GROUND ZERO -- AND NUCLEAR PERIL TODAY
The Atomic Bowl: Football at Ground Zero -- And Nuclear Peril Today
Special | 53m 6s
Video has Closed Captions
|CC
The U.S. all-star football game in the atomic ruins of Nagasaki--and why it matters today
07/12/2025 | Expires 07/12/2026 | Rating TV-PG
https://www.pbs.org/video/the-atomic-bowl-football-at-ground-zero-and-nuclear-peril-today-smqa3o/
The Atomic Bowl - Watch Now on PBS…
The second atomic bomb blast over Nagasaki in August 1945 has become known as "the forgotten bomb." Less than five months later, the U.S. military staged an all-star football game on a killing field in Nagasaki, amid lingering radiation levels. Why was the game played there? And why does the Nagasaki bombing provide so many lessons and warnings for us today as nuclear dangers proliferate?
Click on link below…
https://www.pbs.org/show/atomic-bowl-football-at-ground-zero-and-nuclear-peril-today/
Americans Have Repeatedly Been Used As Guinea Pigs By The U.S. Government:
People can check out some information about the human radiation experiments used on people in the United States by clicking here, http://web.archive.org/web/20040129230849/http://hrex.dis.anl.gov/, or by clicking here for the Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments. https://nsarchive2.gwu.edu/radiation/ .
If interested, you may check out the human plutonium injection experiments, by clicking here, https://sgp.fas.org/othergov/doe/lanl/pubs/00326640.pdf , to see how some guinea pigs have fared from experiments.
Another experiment with human guinea pigs was called Project SHAD, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_SHAD
Project SHAD - “The Shipboard Hazard and Defense Project (SHAD) was a series of tests conducted by the U.S. Department of Defense during the 1960s to determine how well service members aboard military ships could detect and respond to chemical and biological attacks. Dee Dodson Morris of the Army Chemical Corps who coordinated the ongoing investigation, says, "The SHAD tests were intended to show how vulnerable Navy ships were to chemical or biological warfare agents. The objective was to learn how chemical or biological warfare agents would disperse throughout a ship, and to use that information to develop procedures to protect crew members and decontaminate ships.”
The use of Depleted Uranium weapons by Bush/Cheney ended up as nuclear radiation poisoning that harmed American Troops http://www.afge171.org/news/20050330DU.htm , as well as the people of Iraq.
The Tuskegge Guinea Pigs?
Why would people be concerned about being used as guinea pigs? The Tuskegge Patient Medical Files in the National Archives may help to shed some light on why people are concerned about being used as guinea pigs ( https://catalog.archives.gov/id/1078560 ) by the U.S. government, and Big Pharma.
RG 442 - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tuskegee Patient Medical Records
https://www.archives.gov/atlanta/finding-aids/tuskegee?_ga=2.232109654.837927806.1605402860-974015503.1604893197
According to the National Archives about those who were used as https://catalog.archives.gov/id/1078560 guinea pigs listed in the ‘Tuskegge Patient Medical Files’, “This series contains patient medical records from the Tuskegee syphilis study. A typical patient file includes a personal history, initial medical examination and subsequent examinations, electrocardiography charts, and laboratory results. A file may also include autopsy results, letters attempting to locate the patient or surviving family members, and notice of payment to the patient or next of kin.”
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
