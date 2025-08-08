80 Years on from Hiroshima: Never Again!

Date:

Friday, August 08, 2025

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

WILPF Peninsula

Email:

Location Details:

Los Altos Library

13 South San Antonio Road

Los Altos, CA 94022

80 Years on From Hiroshima:

The Current Danger and the Resistance



An illustrated talk by Helen Jaccard, Golden Rule Project Advisor, Veterans for Peace





In 1958, The Golden Rule set sail to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. The inspirational voyages of the ketch, which continues afloat, herald new awareness and actions. With the possible use of nuclear weapons a growing threat to humanity, resistance is vital! What is civil society doing to see that we NEVER AGAIN experience the use of nuclear weapons? What other actions can we take? Please join us!



All are welcome to attend this free event sponsored by the Peninsula/Palo Alto branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.



Wheelchair accessible