Peninsula Anti-War

80 Years on from Hiroshima: Never Again!

80 Years on from Hiroshima flyer
original image (1144x1650)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, August 08, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
WILPF Peninsula
Email:
Location Details:
Los Altos Library
13 South San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
80 Years on From Hiroshima:
The Current Danger and the Resistance

An illustrated talk by Helen Jaccard, Golden Rule Project Advisor, Veterans for Peace


In 1958, The Golden Rule set sail to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. The inspirational voyages of the ketch, which continues afloat, herald new awareness and actions. With the possible use of nuclear weapons a growing threat to humanity, resistance is vital! What is civil society doing to see that we NEVER AGAIN experience the use of nuclear weapons? What other actions can we take? Please join us!

All are welcome to attend this free event sponsored by the Peninsula/Palo Alto branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Wheelchair accessible
For more information: https://www.losaltosonline.com/local-event...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 6, 2025 2:43PM
