From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
80 Years on from Hiroshima: Never Again!
Date:
Friday, August 08, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
WILPF Peninsula
Email:
Location Details:
Los Altos Library
13 South San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
13 South San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
80 Years on From Hiroshima:
The Current Danger and the Resistance
An illustrated talk by Helen Jaccard, Golden Rule Project Advisor, Veterans for Peace
In 1958, The Golden Rule set sail to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. The inspirational voyages of the ketch, which continues afloat, herald new awareness and actions. With the possible use of nuclear weapons a growing threat to humanity, resistance is vital! What is civil society doing to see that we NEVER AGAIN experience the use of nuclear weapons? What other actions can we take? Please join us!
All are welcome to attend this free event sponsored by the Peninsula/Palo Alto branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.
Wheelchair accessible
The Current Danger and the Resistance
An illustrated talk by Helen Jaccard, Golden Rule Project Advisor, Veterans for Peace
In 1958, The Golden Rule set sail to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. The inspirational voyages of the ketch, which continues afloat, herald new awareness and actions. With the possible use of nuclear weapons a growing threat to humanity, resistance is vital! What is civil society doing to see that we NEVER AGAIN experience the use of nuclear weapons? What other actions can we take? Please join us!
All are welcome to attend this free event sponsored by the Peninsula/Palo Alto branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.
Wheelchair accessible
For more information: https://www.losaltosonline.com/local-event...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Aug 6, 2025 2:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network