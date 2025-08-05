From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Fight to End Exploitation of Part-Time/Adjunct Professors in Higher Education
A panel was held on the fight of adjunct faculty against job insecure poorly compensated faculty members.
For decades, colleges and universities have been arranging for an increasing number of classes to be taught by job-insecure, poorly compensated teachers; not full-time well compensated job secure tenured professors. This panel looks at why this is happening and how it benefits and the role of the AFT, NEA and other unions. This was part of Laborfest.net and took place on July 9, 2025.
Panelists
* Ann Robertson was a part-time contingent faculty member at San Francisco State University for four decades and is now emeritus. She continues to serve on the Executive Board of the faculty union, the California Faculty Association, and has spent years organizing contingent faculty.
* Carol Lang has been teaching history part-time for 15 years mostly at the City University of New York. She is a delegate in her union and has been actively fighting to improve the conditions of part-time faculty and facing resistance from her union leadership. She has fought for other issues that reflect her concern for the liberation of the working-class including divestment from weapons going to Palestine.
* Frank Cosco is a member of Vancouver Community College faculty union’s executive, bargaining and steward groups in both leadership and member roles for over three decades. He is currently President of the VCCFA. He has taught English as a Foreign and as an Additional Language in Vancouver, Montreal, Italy and Japan. Note: The Vancouver Community College faculty contract is a positive one-tier alternative to the two-tier conditions that will be discussed.
* Rick Baum is a member of AFT 2121 and has been teaching Political Science part-time in numerous Bay Area colleges for over forty years. He has been active in struggles at City College of San Francisco.
Additional Media:
ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San Francisco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GvPorcnRIs
Skyline College, SLO’s, the ACCJC and Accreditation:
The Privatization of California Community Colleges
http://www.upwa.info/documents/Privatization-wright.htm
Save CUNY
It’s Time for a Strike to End the Stranglehold over City Workers
https://brooklynrail.org/2020/09/field-notes/Save-CUNY-Its-time-for-a-strike-to-end-the-stranglehold-over-city-workers
The Attack on Community Colleges and Privatization / Financialization of Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4F4Wx4KI6IY
Students, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With Funeral
https://youtu.be/2caDc_WN60g
Shooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor Rocha
https://youtu.be/3esO55xUlp8
Speak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbeRvY-HRhY
BUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City College
https://youtu.be/pizpoBQcQuQ
The Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board Meetings
https://youtu.be/JhDq_BakeQo
Privatization and Destruction of CCSF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnDjK5RAkes&t=2s
Build The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off Scam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkGMe_w6JaU
Conflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy Carroll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux4mRloWBEA&t=3s
Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The
Destruction Of Our Schools
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE
"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha Appointment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEZpOS8p4gQ
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Kq_UJSRcdz8
