For decades, colleges and universities have been arranging for an increasing number of classes to be taught by job-insecure, poorly compensated teachers; not full-time well compensated job secure tenured professors. This panel looks at why this is happening and how it benefits and the role of the AFT, NEA and other unions. This was part of Laborfest.net and took place on July 9, 2025.Panelists* Ann Robertson was a part-time contingent faculty member at San Francisco State University for four decades and is now emeritus. She continues to serve on the Executive Board of the faculty union, the California Faculty Association, and has spent years organizing contingent faculty.* Carol Lang has been teaching history part-time for 15 years mostly at the City University of New York. She is a delegate in her union and has been actively fighting to improve the conditions of part-time faculty and facing resistance from her union leadership. She has fought for other issues that reflect her concern for the liberation of the working-class including divestment from weapons going to Palestine.* Frank Cosco is a member of Vancouver Community College faculty union’s executive, bargaining and steward groups in both leadership and member roles for over three decades. He is currently President of the VCCFA. He has taught English as a Foreign and as an Additional Language in Vancouver, Montreal, Italy and Japan. Note: The Vancouver Community College faculty contract is a positive one-tier alternative to the two-tier conditions that will be discussed.* Rick Baum is a member of AFT 2121 and has been teaching Political Science part-time in numerous Bay Area colleges for over forty years. He has been active in struggles at City College of San Francisco.Additional Media:ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San FranciscoSkyline College, SLO’s, the ACCJC and Accreditation:The Privatization of California Community CollegesSave CUNYIt’s Time for a Strike to End the Stranglehold over City WorkersThe Attack on Community Colleges and Privatization / Financialization of EducationStudents, Faculty & Community Demand STOP The CUTS At CCSF With FuneralShooting Yourself In The Foot & Increasing Executive Salaries At CCSF By Chancellor RochaSpeak-out On Privatization of Balboa Reservoir For Developers Which Threatens SF City CollegeBUSTING up CCSF! CCSF Chancellor, Bd President & Bd Majority Wrecking City CollegeThe Downsizing & Privatization Of CCSF "Vision 2025" & The Secret Illegal CCSF Board MeetingsPrivatization and Destruction of CCSFBuild The PAEC NOW! Stop The Privatization & Developers Rip-off ScamConflicts of Interest, CCSF & The Attack On Public Education Privatization With Kathy CarrollPublic Education, Privatization, Corruption And TheDestruction Of Our Schools"Are You Out Of Your Minds"? AFT 2121 Faculty Challenge CCSF Board On Mark Rocha AppointmentProduction of Labor Video Project