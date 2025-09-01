From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Labor Day: Nationwide Protests for Worker Rights & Democracy
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
May Day Strong Coalition
Location Details:
SF Bay Area, throughout California, and nationwide
Join an action near you: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
Peaceful, nonviolent protests
Join an action near you: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
Peaceful, nonviolent protests
NATIONWIDE LABOR DAY PROTESTS: Workers Over Billionaires! People Over Profit!
#SolidaritySetember
Labor Day on Monday, September 1
The billionaires are waging a war on working people. Join us in standing together and standing strong as we fight for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over free market politics.
Join a nationwide Labor Day of Action by We The People in support of democracy, worker rights and union organizing, civil rights, free speech, NO ICE and more on Sept 1 , 2025.
Working people built this nation and we won’t back down!
Website: https://maydaystrong.org/
Join an action near you: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
Protests also listed at these sites:
https://www.fiftyfifty.one
https://events.pol-rev.com/search?search&contentType=EVENTS
Action Together West community action calendar: https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea
#TeslaTakedown map: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
Indivisible Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/indivisible.org
No nearby protest? Sign up to host one in your area! Info and support help at link below:
https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/c/solidarity-september/event/create/
The billionaires continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks. This Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, fighting for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics.
Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that ensure access to opportunity and a better life for all Americans. The billionaire's time is up.
On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.
In thousands of communities around the country we encourage you to take a stand with us on Labor Day. On the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.
OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:
--Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.
--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.
--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.
--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.
--Invest in people not wars.
Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
MAY DAY STRONG COALITION
https://maydaystrong.org/coalition
Debt Collective
50501 Movement
Indivisible
AFL-CIO
Court Accountability Action
Progressive Democrats of America
Third Act
Newtown Action Alliance
Fix Democracy First
MoveOn
Women’s March
Together We Will Palo Alto Mountain View
Freedom Writers Collaborative
Sunrise Movement
Common Defense
Standing For Democracy (SFD)
People Power United
Field Team 6
Roots Action
Ultra Violet Action
Chicago Women Take Action
People's Action Institute
One Fair Wage
Refugee Council USA
ParentsTogether
National Education Association
One Fair Wage
Food & Water Watch
Greenpeace USA
Green New Deal Network
Alliance For Quality Education
350.org
Fight For a Living Wage
American Federation of Teachers
Rising Majority
State Labor Tech Alignment Table
Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement & Research (CLEAR)
Indivisible/Swing Left South Bay LA
Peace Action Network
Indivisible Portola Valley
Disability Culture Lab
Union of Southern Service Workers
Roanoke Indivisible
National Organization for Women
UIC United Faculty, Local 6456
Volunteer Blue
United for Respect
Democratic Socialists of America
Westside Democratic HQ
Working Families Power
Public School Strong
Declaration for American Democracy Coalition
College Democrats of America
Physicians for a National Health Program - NY Metro
Fourth Branch Action
Side with Love at the UUA
Dream Defenders
Third Act
Labor Today International
Grassroots Global Justice Alliance
Americans for Financial Reform
Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools
Indivisible Frederick MD
Third Act Maryland
Federal Workers Against DOGE
New Haven Federation of Teachers
The Rising Phoenix
Labor Network for Sustainability
Grassroots Collaborative
50501 Portland
BlueGreen Alliance
Necessary Behavior
United University Professions
Jobs with Justice
Communications Workers of America
The Movement Cooperative
Showing up for Racial Justice
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA)
White Rose Resistance
Color of Change
The Workers Circle
League of Women Voters
Showing Up for Racial Justice Springfield-Eugene Chapter
Office & Professional Employees International Union
The Labor Force
198 methods
Friends of Democracy
United Voices for Democracy
Americans for Tax Fairness
MayDayMovementUSA.org
Progressive Change Campaign Committee
Indivisible Tri-Valley
Stand Up America
National Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 279
People's Promise
Rise Up for Justice
Families Over Billionaires
Fair Share America
United Native Americans
Field Team 6
Peace, Justice, Sustainability, NOW!
Green New Deal Network
Campaign for America's Future
NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice
Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Labor Campaign for Single Payer
Sunrise Movement
Capital District Federal Unionists Network (FUN)
Climate Action Now Western Mass
Organization for Black Struggle
Vote Save America
Association of Flight Attendants-CWA
National Domestic Workers Alliance
Student Victory Fund
Students United
LASA Young Democratic Socialists of America
Indivisible Polk - Florida
Women's Alliance for Strategic Activism
National Women's Law Center
National Domestic Workers Alliance
Federal Unionists Network
Showing Up for Racial Justice
The Labor Party
CMU Academic Workers United
Congregation Action Network
Voices of Reason
OLÉ (Organizers in the Land of Enchantment)
AND many more
MAY DAY STRONG COALITION
https://maydaystrong.org/coalition
For more information: https://maydaystrong.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 5, 2025 1:49PM
