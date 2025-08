NATIONWIDE LABOR DAY PROTESTS: Workers Over Billionaires! People Over Profit!#SolidaritySetemberLabor Day on Monday, September 1The billionaires are waging a war on working people. Join us in standing together and standing strong as we fight for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over free market politics.Join a nationwide Labor Day of Action by We The People in support of democracy, worker rights and union organizing, civil rights, free speech, NO ICE and more on Sept 1 , 2025.Working people built this nation and we won’t back down!Website: https://maydaystrong.org/ Join an action near you: https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/ Protests also listed at these sites:Action Together West community action calendar: https://www.actiontogetherwest.org/bayarea #TeslaTakedown map: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown Indivisible Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/indivisible.org No nearby protest? Sign up to host one in your area! Info and support help at link below:The billionaires continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks. This Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, fighting for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics.Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that ensure access to opportunity and a better life for all Americans. The billionaire's time is up.On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.In thousands of communities around the country we encourage you to take a stand with us on Labor Day. On the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:--Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.--Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.--Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.--Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.--Invest in people not wars.Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.MAY DAY STRONG COALITIONDebt Collective50501 MovementIndivisibleAFL-CIOCourt Accountability ActionProgressive Democrats of AmericaThird ActNewtown Action AllianceFix Democracy FirstMoveOnWomen’s MarchTogether We Will Palo Alto Mountain ViewFreedom Writers CollaborativeSunrise MovementCommon DefenseStanding For Democracy (SFD)People Power UnitedField Team 6Roots ActionUltra Violet ActionChicago Women Take ActionPeople's Action InstituteOne Fair WageRefugee Council USAParentsTogetherNational Education AssociationOne Fair WageFood & Water WatchGreenpeace USAGreen New Deal NetworkAlliance For Quality Education350.orgFight For a Living WageAmerican Federation of TeachersRising MajorityState Labor Tech Alignment TableCenter for LGBTQ Economic Advancement & Research (CLEAR)Indivisible/Swing Left South Bay LAPeace Action NetworkIndivisible Portola ValleyDisability Culture LabUnion of Southern Service WorkersRoanoke IndivisibleNational Organization for WomenUIC United Faculty, Local 6456Volunteer BlueUnited for RespectDemocratic Socialists of AmericaWestside Democratic HQWorking Families PowerPublic School StrongDeclaration for American Democracy CoalitionCollege Democrats of AmericaPhysicians for a National Health Program - NY MetroFourth Branch ActionSide with Love at the UUADream DefendersThird ActLabor Today InternationalGrassroots Global Justice AllianceAmericans for Financial ReformAlliance to Reclaim Our SchoolsIndivisible Frederick MDThird Act MarylandFederal Workers Against DOGENew Haven Federation of TeachersThe Rising PhoenixLabor Network for SustainabilityGrassroots Collaborative50501 PortlandBlueGreen AllianceNecessary BehaviorUnited University ProfessionsJobs with JusticeCommunications Workers of AmericaThe Movement CooperativeShowing up for Racial JusticeThe Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA)White Rose ResistanceColor of ChangeThe Workers CircleLeague of Women VotersShowing Up for Racial Justice Springfield-Eugene ChapterOffice & Professional Employees International UnionThe Labor Force198 methodsFriends of DemocracyUnited Voices for DemocracyAmericans for Tax FairnessMayDayMovementUSA.orgProgressive Change Campaign CommitteeIndivisible Tri-ValleyStand Up AmericaNational Treasury Employees Union, Chapter 279People's PromiseRise Up for JusticeFamilies Over BillionairesFair Share AmericaUnited Native AmericansField Team 6Peace, Justice, Sustainability, NOW!Green New Deal NetworkCampaign for America's FutureNETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social JusticePlanned Parenthood Federation of AmericaLabor Campaign for Single PayerSunrise MovementCapital District Federal Unionists Network (FUN)Climate Action Now Western MassOrganization for Black StruggleVote Save AmericaAssociation of Flight Attendants-CWANational Domestic Workers AllianceStudent Victory FundStudents UnitedLASA Young Democratic Socialists of AmericaIndivisible Polk - FloridaWomen's Alliance for Strategic ActivismNational Women's Law CenterNational Domestic Workers AllianceFederal Unionists NetworkShowing Up for Racial JusticeThe Labor PartyCMU Academic Workers UnitedCongregation Action NetworkVoices of ReasonOLÉ (Organizers in the Land of Enchantment)AND many more