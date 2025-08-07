Victory Rally for Alejandro Orellana in Solidarity with Ulises Peña López

Date:

Thursday, August 07, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

via CSO San Jose

Location Details:

Federal Building, 280 S Second St, San José



🚨WHEN WE FIGHT, WE WIN! Victory Rally for Alejandro Orellana in solidarity with Ulises Peña López🚨



Join Us in celebration of the dropped charges against @centrocso member and immigrant rights activist Alejandro Orellana!



U.S. Attorney's, Bill Essayli, attempts to crush resistance against ICE attacks on our communities have been fiercely fought by the PEOPLE!



We will also rally in solidarity for Ulises Peña López who is still currently being held in the Golden State Annex detention center. We continue the call to FREE ULISES and for community to keep demanding Ulises' congressional representative Ro Khanna meet with him at Golden State Annex! Continue to donate to Ulises at bit.ly/gofundulises