From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Let Gaza Swim - A Red Line in the Sand Event
Date:
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Repost
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Main Beach, Santa Cruz
The people of Gaza are cut off from food, safety, shelter, fishing and even swimming. We are peacefully coming together to create a literal and figurative red line in the sand for the most basic human rights in Palestine. It's simple - wear red and show up and we'll send a message that reaches all the way to Gaza to let them know we see them and stand for them.
Sponsored by Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
Sponsored by Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2646787225...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 5, 2025 10:46AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network