Let Gaza Swim - A Red Line in the Sand Event

Date:

Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Repost

Location Details:

Santa Cruz Main Beach, Santa Cruz

The people of Gaza are cut off from food, safety, shelter, fishing and even swimming. We are peacefully coming together to create a literal and figurative red line in the sand for the most basic human rights in Palestine. It's simple - wear red and show up and we'll send a message that reaches all the way to Gaza to let them know we see them and stand for them.



Sponsored by Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos