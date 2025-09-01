top
East Bay
East Bay
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Oakland: Stop the Fascist Billionaires! Labor Day Protest Supporting Freedom & Democracy

Frank H. Ogawa Plaza 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza Oakland, CA 94612 This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest
original image (832x435)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, September 01, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Volunteer Organized
Location Details:
Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza
Oakland, CA 94612

This is a peaceful, nonviolent protest
OAKLAND: LABOR DAY PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTEST

#SolidaritySeptember

Monday, September 1 at 12 – 3pm

Info: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/815313/

The billionaires continue to wage a cruel war on working people, with their cronies in the administration, ICE and law enforcement backing up their attacks. This Labor Day we will continue to stand strong, fighting for public schools over private profits, healthcare over hedge funds, shared prosperity over corporate politics.

Working people built this nation and we know how to take care of each other. We won’t back down—we will never stop fighting for our families and the rights and freedoms that ensure access to opportunity and a better life for all Americans. The billionaire's time is up.

On September 1st we will continue the movement we launched together on May 1st, standing in solidarity with all our communities under attack and fighting for real wins for all our people.

In thousands of communities around the country we encourage you to take a stand with us on Labor Day. On the streets, outside the offices of the corporate criminals who are behind the attacks on our freedoms and at congressional offices. Together we will demand a world that works for all of us.

OUR DEMANDS TO BUILD THE SOCIETY WE ALL DESERVE:

Stop the billionaire takeover and rampant corruption of the Trump administration.

Protect and defend Medicaid, Social Security, and other programs for working people.

Fully funded schools, and healthcare and housing for all.

Stop the attacks on immigrants, Black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities.

Invest in people not wars.

Please note: A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.

This protest is part of a nationwide Labor Day of Action by We The People for democracy, civil rights, human rights and more on Sept 1 , 2025. More information here:

https://maydaystrong.org/

https://www.mobilize.us/mayday/map/
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/815...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 4, 2025 8:41PM
