At a panel on contracting out and privatization of public resources of San Fancisco Albert Chow a community activist and owner of the Great Wall Hardware talked about the role of SF District 4 Supervisor Joel Elgardio who secretly met with developers to support a Sunset Dunes Park.

Joel Elgardio have been working for years to develop the Sunset District and to block traffic on the Great Highway by turning it into a park so they can have more property development.At a LaborFest panel Public Spaces, Park Privatization, Corruption Scandals and Working People, community activist and small business owner Albert Chow talked about why he got involved in the campaign to recall Supervisor Joel Elgardio who lied to the residents and schemed to push this development opposed by the residents.At the opening of the new park called Sunset Dunes, residents also had a protest by cars on the Great Highway road and said that there was a growing health and safety danger on the roads as the streets have become extremely dangerous and overcrowded with cars in their neighborhood.Others were angry about the role of the City funded Bicycle Coalition which they said conspired with Engardio to improperly push through the shutdown of the major transportation artery.Elgardio according to community activist Chow secretly met with supporters of the development to push this project forward despite the feelings of the residents of District 4 against the total closure of the Great Highway.Additional Media:Joe Engardio SF D4 Supervisor Charged With Betraying West Side Residents At Sunset Dunes OpeningSF Mayor Lurie, Nepotism & Privatization Of Kazar Stadium & The Parks With Calvin WelchThis interview was done on July 17, 2025.Production of Labor Video Project