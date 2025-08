A weekly broadcast covering news and analysis on the genocide in Gaza and ways to plug into solidarity work for Palestine.Zoom================================================================CALL TO ACTION1) Call Congress: Let Aid In, Stop Forced Famine2) Call/Email: Block the Bombs Act (H.R. 3565)3) Sign petition for Airbnb to stop listing properties on stolen land4) Sign petition asking Pope Leo XIV to Visit Gaza5) Email the New York Times: Stop Denying Genocide!6) Tell GoFundMe to stop blocking fundraising efforts for Gaza7) Demand U.S. Intervention for the release of Palestinian-American Child, Mohammed Ibrahim8) Flood the Media Newsrooms9) Phone Zap: Call on Egypt, Jordan & Boston Consulting Group to stop aiding & abetting genocide!10) Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:✅ [FOR REPRESENTATIVE] Support & Cosponsor H.R.3565, the Block the Bombs Act✅ Publicly call for the immediate opening of ALL border crossings for unrestricted humanitarian aid entry into Gaza✅ Publicly call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli military from Gaza✅ Publicly call for the immediate end to the siege and the occupation of Gaza✅ Support an immediate arms embargo to suspend military funding and weapons to IsraelWhite House Comment LineOpen Monday thru Thursday 10am-3pm ESTComment Line (202) 456-1111Switchboard (202) 456-1414Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/ Senator Alex Padilla(202) 224-3553 DC officeSenator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego officeEmail Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/ Senator Adam Schiff(202) 224-3841 DC officeEmail: Schiff_California [at] schiff.senate.govWebsite: https://www.schiff.senate.gov/ Congressional Switchboard(202) 224-3121Contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative ==================================================================FOR LOCAL ACTIONS (growing list gathered by USCPR):==================================================================BOYCOTTBoycott TEVA Pharmaceuticals https://boycottteva.org/ BDS Movement: https://bdsmovement.net/Act-Now-Against-These-Companies-Profiting-From-Genocide Boycat App: https://www.boycat.io/ No Appetite for Apartheid https://na4a.org/ ==================================================================DIVESTMENTLearn about municipal strategies from the BNC - “Your city can join the BDS Movement”Are There Human Rights Violations Hidden in Your Investments?