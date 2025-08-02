UN International Day of Peace: End Racism, Build Peace GatheringIn 1981, the United Nations established the International Day of Peace on September 21st to encourage everyone to contribute to peace, locally and globally.Join us in celebrating peace with the community, surrounded by the vibrant green trees and peaceful waters of Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley.Date & Time: Sep 21, 2025 at 10:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro ValleyHost: United Nations Assoc. of The United States of America - East Bay ChapterHere are some ways to practice peace:--Practice mindfulness and meditation: Take time to center yourself and cultivate inner calm.--Show kindness and empathy: Small acts of kindness can create a ripple effect of peace.--Resolve conflicts peacefully: Approach disagreements with patience, understanding, and a willingness to listen.--Promote positive communication: Speak with respect, listen actively, and avoid harmful words.--Volunteer for peace-building causes: Support organizations that work towards social harmony and conflict resolution.--Embrace diversity and inclusivity: Appreciate different cultures, perspectives, and backgrounds.--Be mindful of your impact: Consider how your actions affect others and the environment, striving to make choices that promote peace.--Educate yourself and others: Learn about peace-building efforts and share knowledge to inspire change.--Set boundaries: Protect your peace by knowing when to step back from negativity or stress.--Practice forgiveness: Let go of grudges and foster a mindset of healing and reconciliation.ABOUT: United Nations Association of USA - East Bay ChapterFounded in 1946, the United Nations Association is a movement of Americans committed to the ideals of global engagement. With more than 20,000 members and 200 Chapters across the country, we are dedicated to educating, inspiring, and mobilizing Americans to support the principles and vital work of the United Nations. Around the world the United Nations is acting to protect human rights and confront the planet's most complex challenges - but it can't do it alone.Our East Bay Chapter has been in operation since 1955 and is one of the country's largest and most active. We are 100% volunteer run and every day we work to bring the broader mission of the UNA to our East Bay community.