Seeds of Resistance: A Fundraiser to Feed Gaza

Date:

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

Healthcare Workers for Palestine

Location Details:

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists (1924 Cedar St, Berkeley CA 94709)

Join Healthcare Workers for Palestine to learn about food as a powerful expression of heritage, healing, and resistance, while supporting food aid in Gaza.



All proceeds benefit Roots of Solidarity, a Palestinian-run mutual aid project distributing monetary and food aid to families in Gaza.



Entrance Donation: $15-$100 sliding scale. No one turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.



EVENT INCLUDES:



- 2:30pm screening of short film from Ana Falastini focusing on food, memory, and identity, followed by a panel discussion on food justice in Palestine to contextualize the weaponization of hunger in Gaza.



- Savor authentic Palestinian dishes lovingly prepared by a local family from Gaza (donations requested to support the family).



- Tabling by local grassroots projects on the frontlines of food justice in Palestine.



- Palestinian arts and crafts vendors.



- Raffle of items from local businesses, and silent auction for local Palestinian cooking and dessert classes as we keep Palestinian food traditions alive.



TRANSPORTATION INFO

- Street parking (no time restriction on Saturdays)

- 0.8 mile walk from both Downtown Berkeley BART and North Berkeley BART

- Near AC Transit lines 7 & 18