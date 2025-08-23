top
Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 8/23/2025
Palestine East Bay

Seeds of Resistance: A Fundraiser to Feed Gaza

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Healthcare Workers for Palestine
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists (1924 Cedar St, Berkeley CA 94709)
Join Healthcare Workers for Palestine to learn about food as a powerful expression of heritage, healing, and resistance, while supporting food aid in Gaza.

All proceeds benefit Roots of Solidarity, a Palestinian-run mutual aid project distributing monetary and food aid to families in Gaza.

Entrance Donation: $15-$100 sliding scale. No one turned away for lack of funds. All are welcome.

EVENT INCLUDES:

- 2:30pm screening of short film from Ana Falastini focusing on food, memory, and identity, followed by a panel discussion on food justice in Palestine to contextualize the weaponization of hunger in Gaza.

- Savor authentic Palestinian dishes lovingly prepared by a local family from Gaza (donations requested to support the family).

- Tabling by local grassroots projects on the frontlines of food justice in Palestine.

- Palestinian arts and crafts vendors.

- Raffle of items from local businesses, and silent auction for local Palestinian cooking and dessert classes as we keep Palestinian food traditions alive.

TRANSPORTATION INFO
- Street parking (no time restriction on Saturdays)
- 0.8 mile walk from both Downtown Berkeley BART and North Berkeley BART
- Near AC Transit lines 7 & 18
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seeds-of-resi...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 2, 2025 2:40PM
