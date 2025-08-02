From the Open-Publishing Calendar
60th Year of Medicare Celebrated - But its Under Threat
Actions at Pier 33 and at Embarcadero Plaza
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, July 31) Tourists visiting Alcatraz were reminded that Medicare and Medicaid, the bedrock of the nation's health care system are under threat.
As the country's democratic institutions erode with a president getting hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes from a for-profit health care industry, speakers called out the threat. They vowed to resist.
Signs were posted demanding that tax dollars go for health care and not prisons. Incredibly, the Trump outrage machine is proposing, in an insult to Native Americans, that Alcatraz be returned to the notorious prison that it once was.
The demonstrators then moved to hold another rally at the Embarcadero. Commuters to the ferry building were supportive of the action.
