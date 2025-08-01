From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity! Hospice East Bay NUHW Workers Strike Against Union Busting & for a Contract
Hospice of the East Bay NUHW workers went on strike on 7/29/25 for a contract after more than a year. The workers talked about their work and also the concessions the company wants in order to get their first contract.
Solidarity! Hospice East Bay NUHW Workers Strike Against Union Busting & For A Contract
Additional Media:
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
UC Bosses Trump Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oak Benioff Children's Hospital Workers & Unions
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
NUHW Strike at UCSF Oakland Benioff Children’s Hospital to end at 6 a.m. Monday
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/06/30/strike-at-childrens-hospital-oakland-to-end-at-6-a-m-monday/
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
Report On Appeal To Federal Court On Merger
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/06/26/today-judge-to-hear-key-motion-in-childrens-hospital-oakland-strike/
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9qruCqe5uG0
