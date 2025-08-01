Hospice of the East Bay NUHW workers went on strike on 7/29/25 for a contract after more than a year. The workers talked about their work and also the concessions the company wants in order to get their first contract.

Solidarity! Hospice East Bay NUHW Workers Strike Against Union Busting & For A ContractNUHW Healthcare workers struck on 7/29/25 against union busting tactics of the non-profit company Hospice East Bay that runs the facility. Workers talked about the demands that would destroy their conditions and benefits and also talked about the proposed take-over of a company in Florida. They were joined by other members and supporters.The also reported on the fight at UCSF and Children's hospital that broke the contract that workers had with NUHW and forced them into other unions.