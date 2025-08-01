top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Solidarity! Hospice East Bay NUHW Workers Strike Against Union Busting & for a Contract

by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 9:33PM
Hospice of the East Bay NUHW workers went on strike on 7/29/25 for a contract after more than a year. The workers talked about their work and also the concessions the company wants in order to get their first contract.
Strikers at Hospice Of East Bay
original image (4031x1900)
Solidarity! Hospice East Bay NUHW Workers Strike Against Union Busting & For A Contract
NUHW Healthcare workers struck on 7/29/25 against union busting tactics of the non-profit company Hospice East Bay that runs the facility. Workers talked about the demands that would destroy their conditions and benefits and also talked about the proposed take-over of a company in Florida. They were joined by other members and supporters.

The also reported on the fight at UCSF and Children's hospital that broke the contract that workers had with NUHW and forced them into other unions.

Additional Media:

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

UC Bosses Trump Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oak Benioff Children's Hospital Workers & Unions
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc

NUHW Strike at UCSF Oakland Benioff Children’s Hospital to end at 6 a.m. Monday
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/06/30/strike-at-childrens-hospital-oakland-to-end-at-6-a-m-monday/

UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y

Report On Appeal To Federal Court On Merger
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/06/26/today-judge-to-hear-key-motion-in-childrens-hospital-oakland-strike/

Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/9qruCqe5uG0
§Patients Before Profits
by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 9:33PM
sm_img_1744.jpg
original image (2915x1647)
Striking NUHW Hospice of East Bay workers said that the attack on their conditions and wages will hurt their patients and the community that they have at the Hospice
https://youtu.be/9qruCqe5uG0
Add Your Comments
