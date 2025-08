The fascist Trump government has declared tariff trade war on Brazil demanding that charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an insurrection and the assassination of Lula and other people be dropped. São Paulo transit worker and a member of Conlutas Fabio Bosco reports on this and also the struggle against the genocide in Palestine and BRICS

Trump's Fascist Tariff Trade War Against Brazil, Bolsonaro, Lula, Palestine & The Working ClassThe Trump fascist government is now demanding that Brazil and President Lula drop the charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an attempted coup against the Brazilian government. This is creating massive opposition in the Brazilian working class and unions.WorkWeek interviews Fabio Bosco, a São Paulo transit worker and member of the independent trade union federation Conlutas. He discusses the blowback in Brazil to this attempted blackmail, the ongoing privatization in Brazil supported by Lula, and also the movement against the Israeli genocide in Brazil.Bosco also discusses the role of BRICS and China in Brazil and what Brazil and China continue to have relations with Israel and supply Israel with oil and other supplies.He reported that all the unions in Brazil will be protesting Trump's attack at US embassies and consulates in Brazil on 8/1/25.This interview was done on 7/31/25Additional Media:Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio BoscoBrazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio BoscoBrazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeekBrazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social MediaBrazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union BustingThe Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da SilvaBrazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public EducationWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project