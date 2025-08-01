top
Americas Palestine International U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Trump's Tariff Trade War Against Brazil, Bolsonaro, Lula, Palestine & the Working Class

by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 10:45AM
The fascist Trump government has declared tariff trade war on Brazil demanding that charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an insurrection and the assassination of Lula and other people be dropped. São Paulo transit worker and a member of Conlutas Fabio Bosco reports on this and also the struggle against the genocide in Palestine and BRICS
Protest Against Trump In Brazil
original image (1440x810)
Trump's Fascist Tariff Trade War Against Brazil, Bolsonaro, Lula, Palestine & The Working Class

The Trump fascist government is now demanding that Brazil and President Lula drop the charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an attempted coup against the Brazilian government. This is creating massive opposition in the Brazilian working class and unions.

WorkWeek interviews Fabio Bosco, a São Paulo transit worker and member of the independent trade union federation Conlutas. He discusses the blowback in Brazil to this attempted blackmail, the ongoing privatization in Brazil supported by Lula, and also the movement against the Israeli genocide in Brazil.

Bosco also discusses the role of BRICS and China in Brazil and what Brazil and China continue to have relations with Israel and supply Israel with oil and other supplies.

He reported that all the unions in Brazil will be protesting Trump's attack at US embassies and consulates in Brazil on 8/1/25.

This interview was done on 7/31/25

Additional Media:

Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ

Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc

Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek

Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s

Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4

The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw

Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes
§Fascist Trump and Bolsonaro
by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 10:45AM
sm_trump_bolsonaro_together.jpeg
original image (1200x800)
Trump is a big backer of fascist Bolsonaro and is now using the economic power of the United States to declare a trade war against Brazil unless they drop the charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an attempted coup and also targeting Lula and other officials for murder if their coup was successful. Trump and Musk are organizing an international fascist front backing the AdF and other fascist parties and politicians around the world.
https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes
§The US, CIA and AFL-CIO leadership organized, funded Coup In Brazil
by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 10:45AM
sm_brazil_military_coup.jpg
original image (2867x2164)
The US government, the CIA and the leadership of the AFL-CIO in 1964 organized a military coup that brought the General Humberto Castello Branco to power. The AFL-CIO has never apologized and been held accountable for their imperialist labor crimes.
https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes
§The Attempted Bolsonaro Coup Was Unsuccessful But Trump Is Supporting The Organizers
by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 10:45AM
sm_brazil_coup_war.jpg
original image (1200x800)
The attempted coup by Bolsonaro and his supporters was unsuccessful but the fascist Trump government is now using the economic power of the United States to demand that the charges against Bolsonaro be dropped.
https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes
§AFL-CIO Leaders Supported 1964 Military Coup In Brazil
by LVP
Fri, Aug 1, 2025 10:45AM
sm_afl-cio_cia_under_cover.jpg
original image (1351x2000)
The pro-imperialist leadership of the AFL-CIO supported the 1964 military coup in Brazil and continue to get $70 million a year for the operations of the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center. It has received over $1 billion from the US government for it's operations around the world.
https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes
