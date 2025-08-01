From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Trump's Tariff Trade War Against Brazil, Bolsonaro, Lula, Palestine & the Working Class by LVP The fascist Trump government has declared tariff trade war on Brazil demanding that charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an insurrection and the assassination of Lula and other people be dropped. São Paulo transit worker and a member of Conlutas Fabio Bosco reports on this and also the struggle against the genocide in Palestine and BRICS



The Trump fascist government is now demanding that Brazil and President Lula drop the charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an attempted coup against the Brazilian government. This is creating massive opposition in the Brazilian working class and unions.



WorkWeek interviews Fabio Bosco, a São Paulo transit worker and member of the independent trade union federation Conlutas. He discusses the blowback in Brazil to this attempted blackmail, the ongoing privatization in Brazil supported by Lula, and also the movement against the Israeli genocide in Brazil.



Bosco also discusses the role of BRICS and China in Brazil and what Brazil and China continue to have relations with Israel and supply Israel with oil and other supplies.



He reported that all the unions in Brazil will be protesting Trump's attack at US embassies and consulates in Brazil on 8/1/25.



This interview was done on 7/31/25



§ Fascist Trump and Bolsonaro by LVP Trump is a big backer of fascist Bolsonaro and is now using the economic power of the United States to declare a trade war against Brazil unless they drop the charges against Bolsonaro for organizing an attempted coup and also targeting Lula and other officials for murder if their coup was successful. Trump and Musk are organizing an international fascist front backing the AdF and other fascist parties and politicians around the world. https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes

§ The US, CIA and AFL-CIO leadership organized, funded Coup In Brazil by LVP The US government, the CIA and the leadership of the AFL-CIO in 1964 organized a military coup that brought the General Humberto Castello Branco to power. The AFL-CIO has never apologized and been held accountable for their imperialist labor crimes. https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes

§ The Attempted Bolsonaro Coup Was Unsuccessful But Trump Is Supporting The Organizers by LVP The attempted coup by Bolsonaro and his supporters was unsuccessful but the fascist Trump government is now using the economic power of the United States to demand that the charges against Bolsonaro be dropped. https://youtu.be/_Uqr_zzEWes