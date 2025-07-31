From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Trump’s evil myrmidon Emil Bove is a major threat to the Constitution
Convicted Felon President Trump's Emil Bove Has A Face So Evil That Is The Type That Only A Mother Can Love.
Trump’s evil myrmidon Emil Bove is a major threat to the Constitution
July has been a month of great evil and horrors occurring
By Lynda Carson - July 31, 2025
July 2025, will be a month that goes down in history as a month of great evil and horrific events occurring. As a few examples, a few days ago the Senate confirmed “Emil Bove a.k.a. Evil Bove” for a lifetime appointment as a federal appeals court judge, former President Obama was falsely accused of treason by the convicted felon President Trump’s regime, the so called big beautiful bill was passed by Congress which will result in millions of people losing their medicaid healthcare and food assistance, NPR and PBS have been stripped of millions of dollars in funding, Trump announced a scheme to force states to round up the homeless and place them in detention centers or the looney bin if they have mental health issues, a back door to privatize social security was created, Trump’s lies about tariffs have resulted in higher gas prices and higher costs for products all across the nation, the convicted felon Trump has been desperately trying to distance himself from his former close pedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein, Israel’s Netanyahu falsely claimed that there is no starvation happening in Gaza, and these are just a few examples of some evil horrific events that have occurred in this past month during July.
Emil Joseph Bove
Click on the link below for some headlines about Emil Bove.
https://news.google.com/search?q=Emil%20Bove&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
In a statement from the Alliance for Justice, “Emil Bove’s record makes clear he is unfit for a lifetime seat on the federal bench. He has used and misapplied the law to protect the powerful, punish the vulnerable, and advance a far-right political agenda. From defending Trump’s attacks on democracy to dismantling civil rights protections and reviving the federal death penalty, Bove has consistently placed ideology over justice and power over principle.
He has no respect for the role of the courts as a check on executive overreach — only a desire to entrench it. Confirming Bove would undermine the integrity of the judiciary and endanger the rights of those most in need of its protection.
Bove is a threat to democracy, and his nomination is a direct affront to the principle of an independent judiciary.”
Trump’s myrmidon and former lawyer “Emil Bove a.k.a. Evil Bove” — “Myrmidon definition - a follower or subordinate of a powerful person, typically one who is unscrupulous or carries out orders unquestioningly.
Reportedly, two days ago the Senate confirmed former Trump lawyer Emil Bove for a lifetime appointment as a federal appeals court judge.
Additionally, according to an NPR report in part it states, “A former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, Bove was on Trump's legal team during his New York hush money trial and defended Trump in the two federal criminal cases. He will serve on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears cases from Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Democrats have vehemently opposed Bove's nomination, citing his current position as a top Justice Department official and his role in the dismissal of the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. They have also criticized his efforts to investigate department officials who were involved in the prosecutions of hundreds of Trump supporters who were involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
Bove has accused FBI officials of "insubordination" for refusing to hand over the names of agents who investigated the attack and ordered the firing of a group of prosecutors involved in those Jan. 6 criminal cases.
Democrats have also cited evidence from whistleblowers, a fired department lawyer who said last month that Bove had suggested the Trump administration may need to ignore judicial commands — a claim that Bove denies — and new evidence from a whistleblower who did not go public. That whistleblower recently provided an audio recording of Bove that runs contrary to some of his testimony at his confirmation hearing last month, according to two people familiar with the recording.”
Additionally, according to an article yesterday in The Atlantic, called Emil Bove is a sign of the times, in part it states, .“Emil Bove has had a busy six months at the Department of Justice. Appointed to a leadership role by President Donald Trump almost immediately after the inauguration, Bove quickly set about establishing himself as a feared enforcer of presidential will. He personally fired attorneys involved in prosecuting January 6 rioters, pushed other prosecutors to resign rather than go along with what they considered to be unethical orders, and accused FBI officials of “insubordination” for refusing to hand over a list of FBI agents to fire for political reasons. According to a whistleblower, Bove played a key role in encouraging the administration to defy court orders, suggesting that the department should consider telling judges, “Fuck you.”
Opposition letter below from the AFL-CIO against Emil Bove.
Letter Opposing Emil Bove III's Confirmation to the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals
July 28, 2025
https://aflcio.org/about/advocacy/legislative-alerts/letter-opposing-emil-bove-iiis-confirmation-third-circuit-us
Dear Senator:
The AFL-CIO strongly opposes the confirmation of Emil Bove III to the Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
During Mr. Bove’s career as a prosecutor in the US Attorneys Office for the Southern District of New York, there were multiple complaints about his conduct during that period, demonstrating that he does not have the judicial temperament or ethical standards to serve as a judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Working people deserve judges with impeccable credentials, strong ethical standards, and an appropriate judicial temperament, who have demonstrated the willingness to serve as a fair and impartial decision maker and who treat all those who come before them with the appropriate degree of respect and fairness. Mr. Bove’s behaviors, both in his past roles and in his current role at the Department of Justice (DOJ), suggest the exact opposite.
Mr. Bove’s recent involvement in the illegal deportation of International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers (SMART) Local 100 first year apprentice Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador is of major concern. Evidence submitted by whistleblower Erez Reuveni, the former Acting Deputy Director for the Office of Immigration Litigation at the DOJ, contends that Mr. Reuveni was placed on administrative leave and subsequently fired after refusing instructions from Mr. Bove and other DOJ officials to lie to the court in the Garcia case. Coming fresh from an episode such as this, rife with constitutional and ethical infirmities, Mr. Bove is not qualified for a lifetime appointment to the bench.
Our nation deserves judges who treat all Americans fairly and demonstrate respect for our core values. Nothing in Mr. Bove’s record leads us to the conclusion that he would be such a judge. The AFL-CIO urges you to vote no on his confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
Sincerely, Jody Calemine Director, Government Affairs
Emil Bove, the convicted felon President Trump’s myrmidon, is an extreme right-wing fascist Republican and longtime campaign contributor to the convicted felon Trump and the fascist Republican Party. His political campaign contributions may be found by clicking on a link below.
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Emil+Bove
Emil Joseph Bove - Wikipedia info…
Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit
In November 2024, President-elect Trump named Bove principal associate deputy attorney general. He was appointed acting deputy attorney general when Trump took office in January 2025 and served in the position until Todd Blanche was confirmed in March. Bove has been involved in several controversies at the Department of Justice, including the dismissal of a criminal corruption case against New York City mayor Eric Adams and multiple whistleblower allegations that he suggested ignoring a federal court order to lawyers in a case involving the deportation of Venezuelans to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emil_Bove
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
