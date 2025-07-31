Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!

Date:

Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Gavrilah

Location Details:

Mission Street @ 22nd Street San Francisco, CA



Dear Bay Area Human Rights Community:



Please join us in San Francisco in solidarity with human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils calling to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo! Stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW! Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!



Close Gitmo! Dismantle the mass deportation machine! Invest in our beloved communities NOW!



Wednesday, August 6th at 6PM

At the corner of Mission St. @22nd St.

Mission District, San Francisco