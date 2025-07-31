top
San Francisco Anti-War Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons

Close Guantánamo & Dismantle the Inhumane Deportation Machine NOW!

global vigl flyer for August 6 with listings in the London, Mexico, DC, NY, Detroit, LA, Portland, SF and other locations!
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 06, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
Mission Street @ 22nd Street San Francisco, CA
Dear Bay Area Human Rights Community:

Please join us in San Francisco in solidarity with human rights defenders around the world for the coordinated monthly global vigils calling to end the ongoing human rights abuses at Guantánamo! Stop the cruel, inhumane, unlawful detentions and deportations NOW! Shut down “Alligator Alcatraz” NOW!

Close Gitmo! Dismantle the mass deportation machine! Invest in our beloved communities NOW!

Wednesday, August 6th at 6PM
At the corner of Mission St. @22nd St.
Mission District, San Francisco
For more information: https://aiusagroup30.org
