Pleasanton: Community Rally/Vigil for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, August 03, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Soul of my Soul Exhibit
Location Details:
Delucchi Park
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton, CA
4501 1st Street
Pleasanton, CA
Gaza is being starved.
Join us for a Community Rally to raise our voices and demand justice.
🗓 Sunday, August 3rd
🕛 12:00–1:30 PM
📍 Delucchi Park, 4501 1st St, Pleasanton, CA
🔊 Bring your pots and pans—let the world hear our outrage.
🎤 Palestinian poems and voices, music, and concrete action steps.
👶🏽This event is child-friendly - bring the whole family.
This rally is held in honor of Amir, a young boy who sought food and met a soldier with kindness—only to be killed moments later. 💔
✊🏽 Let’s stand for Gaza. Let’s stand for Amir.
📲 Scan the QR code on the flyer to hear Amir’s story.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 31, 2025 12:51PM
