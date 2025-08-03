Pleasanton: Community Rally/Vigil for Gaza

Date:

Sunday, August 03, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Soul of my Soul Exhibit

Location Details:

Delucchi Park

4501 1st Street

Pleasanton, CA

Gaza is being starved.

Join us for a Community Rally to raise our voices and demand justice.



🗓 Sunday, August 3rd

🕛 12:00–1:30 PM

📍 Delucchi Park, 4501 1st St, Pleasanton, CA



🔊 Bring your pots and pans—let the world hear our outrage.

🎤 Palestinian poems and voices, music, and concrete action steps.

👶🏽This event is child-friendly - bring the whole family.



This rally is held in honor of Amir, a young boy who sought food and met a soldier with kindness—only to be killed moments later. 💔



✊🏽 Let’s stand for Gaza. Let’s stand for Amir.



📲 Scan the QR code on the flyer to hear Amir’s story.