Webinar: Gaza Apocalypse
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Speaker
MAPA
Middle East analyst Mouin Rabbani will talk about the current situation in Gaza, including the U.S.-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation which has been killing people searching for food, the ability of the international community to uphold International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions and international law, and the “Israelization of America.”
