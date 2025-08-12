Webinar: Gaza Apocalypse

Date:

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

MAPA

Location Details:

Middle East analyst Mouin Rabbani will talk about the current situation in Gaza, including the U.S.-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation which has been killing people searching for food, the ability of the international community to uphold International Court of Justice (ICJ) decisions and international law, and the “Israelization of America.”