Webinar: Anti-Zionism means Abolition

Date:

Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Institute for the Critical Studies of Zionism

Location Details:

How do the liberationist logics of antizionism and abolition speak to each other? How does doing the work of abolitionism and antizionism help build power and ideas to fuel our struggle?



This unscripted conversation with two surviving United States political prisoners will think through these and other urgent questions.