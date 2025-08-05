From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Anti-Zionism means Abolition
Tuesday, August 05, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Panel Discussion
Institute for the Critical Studies of Zionism
How do the liberationist logics of antizionism and abolition speak to each other? How does doing the work of abolitionism and antizionism help build power and ideas to fuel our struggle?
This unscripted conversation with two surviving United States political prisoners will think through these and other urgent questions.
For more information: https://criticalzionismstudies.org/anti-zi...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jul 31, 2025 9:32AM
