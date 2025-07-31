top
San Francisco
Indybay
protest cheer
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons

Healthcare Not Prisons! On 60th Anniversary of Medicare, Rally at Alcatraz Tours Against Prison

by LVP
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 8:56AM
On the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare, a press conference was held at Alcatraz Tours on Pier 33 to oppose the building of a new prison on Alcatraz and for the implementation of national single payer so all people in the United States can get heatlhcare. Speakers from unions and community groups spoke out against Trump's ICE raids and privatization of the prison industry to make more profits.
Dr. Ana Malinow Spoke About The Fight For Single Payer
original image (4032x3024)
Healthcare Not Prisons! On 60th Anniversary Of Medicare, Rally At Alcatraz Tours Against Making Alcatraz A New Prison

On the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare, supporters of single payer rallied at Alcatraz Tours on Pier 33 in San Francisco to opposed the spending of billions of dollars to build a new prison on Alcatraz Island that Trump and Attorney General Bondi have pushed.

The new Trump budget of cuts to medicaid will throw 3.4 million people in California off of healthcare and over 500,000 healthcare workers will lose their jobs nationally.

Speakers also opposed the billions for more prisons and ICE raids and demanded that the insurance industry be removed from healthcare and a single payer system be established.

Many of the tourist visiting Alcatraz supported the rally and said that they had healthcare in Denmark, France, Germany, Japan and Korea and said that they supported the right of Americans to have healthcare.

Speakers also talked about the privatization of medicare through Medicare Advantage pushed by the Democrats, Republicans and AFL-CIO leadership which has insurance deals with Emblem and other insurance companies to help privatize the Medicare system.

Additional Media:

The National Healthcare Nightmare, Labor, Privatization & Single Payer
https://youtu.be/OInEmfJyA3o

The War On UC Workers & The Union Busting Attack On NUHW Oakland Children's Hospital Workers
https://youtu.be/7HpBQF05jw8

Healthcare For All! National Single Payer Rally In San Francisco-Medicaid Cuts Will Kill People
https://youtu.be/ImARZF5DYNs

The Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025
https://youtu.be/_yeMhKQaMaU

Getting Looters Out Of Healthcare:Unions, Healthcare Privatization & Public Control Of Healthcare
https://youtu.be/NA4vU6AfLVo

How AFL-CIO & Unions Are Pushing Privatization Of Medicare With Joe Maniscalo of Work-Bites
https://youtu.be/IF3xttEZh8w

How The AFL-CIO Leadership & The Democratic Party Have Helped Privatize Medicare And How Retirees Are Fighting Back
https://ufclp.org/how-the-afl-cio-the-democratic-party-have-helped-privatize-medicare-and-how-retirees-are-fighting-back/

AARP AFL CIO Push Medicare Disadvantage
https://www.corporatecrimereporter.com/news/200/aarp-afl-push-medicare-disadvantage/

Medicare Advantage and Vertical Consolidation in Health Care
https://www.economicliberties.us/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Medicare-Advantage-AELP.pdf
https://nationalsinglepayer.com

The rally was initiated by the National Campaign for Single Payer
https://nationalsinglepayer.com

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://nationalsinglepayer.com
§The Fight For Single Payer Against Billions For New Prison At Alcatraz
by LVP
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 8:56AM
A Banner For Single Payer
original image (4032x3024)
A banner at the rally at Alcatraz Tours on pier 39 supporting Single Payer
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
§Placards For Single Payer At Alcatraz Tours
by LVP
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 8:56AM
sm_img_1767.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
People at the press conference and rally talked about how a Single Payer healthcare system would provide healthcare to all people in the United States and opposed the attack on Medicare and the destruction of Medicaid which will mean that 3.2 million Californians will lose their healthcare.
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
§Supporter Of Single Payer At Alcatraz Tours On Pier 33
by LVP
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 8:56AM
sm_img_1771.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The supporters of Single Payer received a warm welcome from the tourists visiting the Alcatraz Island. Many cheered and said that they had healthcare for all at their own country. Many of the tourists are from Denmark, Germany, Korea, Japan where there is national healthcare.
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
