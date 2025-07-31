From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Healthcare Not Prisons! On 60th Anniversary of Medicare, Rally at Alcatraz Tours Against Prison
On the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare, a press conference was held at Alcatraz Tours on Pier 33 to oppose the building of a new prison on Alcatraz and for the implementation of national single payer so all people in the United States can get heatlhcare. Speakers from unions and community groups spoke out against Trump's ICE raids and privatization of the prison industry to make more profits.
Healthcare Not Prisons! On 60th Anniversary Of Medicare, Rally At Alcatraz Tours Against Making Alcatraz A New Prison
On the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare, supporters of single payer rallied at Alcatraz Tours on Pier 33 in San Francisco to opposed the spending of billions of dollars to build a new prison on Alcatraz Island that Trump and Attorney General Bondi have pushed.
The new Trump budget of cuts to medicaid will throw 3.4 million people in California off of healthcare and over 500,000 healthcare workers will lose their jobs nationally.
Speakers also opposed the billions for more prisons and ICE raids and demanded that the insurance industry be removed from healthcare and a single payer system be established.
Many of the tourist visiting Alcatraz supported the rally and said that they had healthcare in Denmark, France, Germany, Japan and Korea and said that they supported the right of Americans to have healthcare.
Speakers also talked about the privatization of medicare through Medicare Advantage pushed by the Democrats, Republicans and AFL-CIO leadership which has insurance deals with Emblem and other insurance companies to help privatize the Medicare system.
The rally was initiated by the National Campaign for Single Payer
https://nationalsinglepayer.com
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
