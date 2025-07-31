On the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare, a press conference was held at Alcatraz Tours on Pier 33 to oppose the building of a new prison on Alcatraz and for the implementation of national single payer so all people in the United States can get heatlhcare. Speakers from unions and community groups spoke out against Trump's ICE raids and privatization of the prison industry to make more profits.

Healthcare Not Prisons! On 60th Anniversary Of Medicare, Rally At Alcatraz Tours Against Making Alcatraz A New PrisonOn the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Medicare, supporters of single payer rallied at Alcatraz Tours on Pier 33 in San Francisco to opposed the spending of billions of dollars to build a new prison on Alcatraz Island that Trump and Attorney General Bondi have pushed.The new Trump budget of cuts to medicaid will throw 3.4 million people in California off of healthcare and over 500,000 healthcare workers will lose their jobs nationally.Speakers also opposed the billions for more prisons and ICE raids and demanded that the insurance industry be removed from healthcare and a single payer system be established.Many of the tourist visiting Alcatraz supported the rally and said that they had healthcare in Denmark, France, Germany, Japan and Korea and said that they supported the right of Americans to have healthcare.Speakers also talked about the privatization of medicare through Medicare Advantage pushed by the Democrats, Republicans and AFL-CIO leadership which has insurance deals with Emblem and other insurance companies to help privatize the Medicare system.Additional Media:The National Healthcare Nightmare, Labor, Privatization & Single PayerThe War On UC Workers & The Union Busting Attack On NUHW Oakland Children's Hospital WorkersHealthcare For All! National Single Payer Rally In San Francisco-Medicaid Cuts Will Kill PeopleThe Attack On Medicaid & The National Day Of Action For National Public Healthcare on May 31, 2025Getting Looters Out Of Healthcare:Unions, Healthcare Privatization & Public Control Of HealthcareHow AFL-CIO & Unions Are Pushing Privatization Of Medicare With Joe Maniscalo of Work-BitesHow The AFL-CIO Leadership & The Democratic Party Have Helped Privatize Medicare And How Retirees Are Fighting BackAARP AFL CIO Push Medicare DisadvantageMedicare Advantage and Vertical Consolidation in Health CareThe rally was initiated by the National Campaign for Single PayerProduction Of Labor Video Project