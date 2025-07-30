The War on UC Workers & Union Busting Attack on NUHW Oakland Children's Hospital Workers by LVP

The University of California management and regents are engaged in a frontal union busting attack on the NUHW and other workers at the Oakland Children's Hospitals. They are telling workers they have no right to their own union representation but must join other unions that they don't want. They have imposed massive pay cuts on these workers by ending their paid healthcare benefits and other conditions flagrantly violating their union contracts. Governor Newsom and the Democrats in the legislature have been completely quite about this union busting attack and Newom who is an ex-officio has supporting millions of dollars going to union busting law firms.