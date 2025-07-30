From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The War on UC Workers & Union Busting Attack on NUHW Oakland Children's Hospital Workers
The University of California management and regents are engaged in a frontal union busting attack on the NUHW and other workers at the Oakland Children's Hospitals. They are telling workers they have no right to their own union representation but must join other unions that they don't want. They have imposed massive pay cuts on these workers by ending their paid healthcare benefits and other conditions flagrantly violating their union contracts. Governor Newsom and the Democrats in the legislature have been completely quite about this union busting attack and Newom who is an ex-officio has supporting millions of dollars going to union busting law firms.
The War On UC Workers & The Union Busting Attack On NUHW Oakland Children's Hospital Workers & Hospice East Bay
The UC Regents and management are engaged in a massive union busting raid against the unions at UC including the UCSF Oakland Children's hospitals where they are seeking to force the members of NUHW into UPTE CWA and AFSCME 3299 which have significantly worse benefits and conditions.
NUHW executive board member Jackie Patrick who is a steward at UCSF Children's hospital and Laura Nakamura who also is a a member of NUHW talked about the effort to disenfranchise the members flagrantly violating labor rights of union members.
NUHW contract at Children's hospital paid for their healthcare and this and other benefits means that they are taking a large increase in the healthcare costs and loss of other benefits.
AFSCME 3299, UPT CWA, UAW 9411 and CNA-NNU member at UC are without contract or
beginning negotiations and are under direct attack as UC management and Regents are spending millions of dollars on union busting lawyers.
This interview was done on 7/29/25 at a strike of NUHW Hospice East Bay workers in Pleasant Hill.
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
UC Bosses Trump Union Busting Drive Against UCSF Oak Benioff Children's Hospital Workers & Unions
https://youtu.be/5nZROlFFYlc
NUHW Strike at UCSF Oakland Benioff Children’s Hospital to end at 6 a.m. Monday
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/06/30/strike-at-childrens-hospital-oakland-to-end-at-6-a-m-monday/
UCSF NUHW Oakland Children’s Hospital Healthcare Workers Fight Union Busting UC Bosses & Regents
https://youtu.be/fqQesx98d1Y
Report On Appeal To Federal Court On Merger
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/06/26/today-judge-to-hear-key-motion-in-childrens-hospital-oakland-strike/
Children’s Hospital Oakland workers to launch strike vote at May Day rally against UCSF pay cut plan
https://home.nuhw.org/2025/04/30/thursday-childrens-hospital-oakland-workers-to-launch-strike-vote-at-may-day-rally-against-ucsf-pay-cut-plan/
No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ
Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/
MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/7HpBQF05jw8
