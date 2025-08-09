top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Labor & Workers Womyn

Fundraiser for Palestinian Women Workers and Liberation

350 Rhode Island St. #100, San Francisco 94103
Date:
Saturday, August 09, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area Labor for Palestine
Location Details:
350 Rhode Island St. #100, San Francisco 94103
On Saturday, August 9, Bay Area Labor for Palestine and 1021 Members for Palestine will be hosting a hybrid event, via Zoom and in person, to raise funds for the Palestine New Federation of Trade Unions. No one will be turned away for lack of funds, but RSVP is required please.

Mark (Osta) Ostapiak, an eligibility worker in San Francisco, said, “I’m excited about this event because it sets an example for the kind of international labor solidarity that is a prerequisite for building mass labor power to stop genocide in Palestine and the attacks on the most vulnerable workers in the U.S. Union and community members should attend this event in order to hear directly from women trade union members in the West Bank about how we can support their struggle for Palestinian liberation and workers’ power.”

A member of an East Bay schools chapter named De said, “I am attending this fundraiser and meeting because of 1021’s call in 2023 for a ceasefire. That 1021 members and 1021 as an organization stood up so fast and so early to take a moral stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters across the world, simply because it was the right thing to do, filled me with pride and restored my faith in collective action, and I hope it does the same for my brothers and sisters in SEIU 1021.”

The program will include a conversation between Hanan Salman and women leaders in the Palestine New Federation of Trade Unions, and all funds raised will go directly to the PNFTU.
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jul 30, 2025 8:37AM
