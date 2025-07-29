State Park Rangers Cut Down Healthy Trees to Prevent a Rope Swing by some folks

California State Park Rangers cut down a healthy tree at DL Bliss State Park to prevent a rope swing.





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 338px;" data-aspect-ratio="0.56333333333333" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/07/29/78956e95ef0c488584bcffc343f6ab93_1.mov_600_.jpg" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/07/29/78956e95ef0c488584bcffc343f6ab93_1.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/07/29/78956e95ef0c488584bcffc343f6ab93_1.mov" title="download video: 78956e95ef0c488584bcffc34..."><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img loading="lazy" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/07/29/78956e95ef0c488584bcffc343f6ab93_1.mov_600_.jpg"></span><br></a></video>

State park rangers at DL Bliss are cutting down a healthy tree used as ropeswing by locals. The long standing swing has been cut down numerous times by park rangers, but today the park stood a new aggressive stand and have started work on cutting down this perfectly healthy tree for the sole goal of stopping a rope swing. This is uncalled for and a direct attack upon both the community and the ecosystem. The healthy tree stands upon the lake share and has been standing for years, posing no risk to structures or for starting fire, the two most typical excuses used by the state park service for tree removal. We can’t allow the state park service to murder healthy trees for no good reasons. Stopping people from enjoying a rope swing is far from a justifiable reason to kill a long standing tree, and if we allow this to continue it will give the state park service a blank check to continue attacking our forests with only controlling personal autonomy as a justification.