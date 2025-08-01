DSA Movie Night

Date:

Friday, August 01, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

via DSA Santa Cruz

Location Details:

London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz

We hope you'll join us this Friday, August 1st from 6 to 9pm at London Nelson Community Center for a fun-filled DSA movie night! We'll be watching Dog Day Afternoon (1975) directed by Sidney Lumet - a fantastic heist film starring Al Pacino.



All proceeds from snack purchases will go towards sending the DSA Santa Cruz delegates to the National Convention in Chicago, the highest decision-making body of our organization. We'll also have the opportunity to preorder some exciting new DSA Santa Cruz shirts, so don't miss out!