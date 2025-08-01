From the Open-Publishing Calendar
DSA Movie Night
Date:
Friday, August 01, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
via DSA Santa Cruz
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center, 301 Center St, Santa Cruz
We hope you'll join us this Friday, August 1st from 6 to 9pm at London Nelson Community Center for a fun-filled DSA movie night! We'll be watching Dog Day Afternoon (1975) directed by Sidney Lumet - a fantastic heist film starring Al Pacino.
All proceeds from snack purchases will go towards sending the DSA Santa Cruz delegates to the National Convention in Chicago, the highest decision-making body of our organization. We'll also have the opportunity to preorder some exciting new DSA Santa Cruz shirts, so don't miss out!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/DSASantaCruz
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 29, 2025 5:48PM
