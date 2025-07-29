top
Rising Seas 4 with Manilatown Ancestral Ensemble

Bohol Circle Immigrant Park (2901 5th Street, Alameda)
original image (1080x780)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Rhythmix Cultural Works
Location Details:
Bohol Circle Immigrant Park (2901 5th Street, Alameda)
Connecting culture and climate awareness in creative and engaging ways, Rhythmix Rising Seas presents a free, outdoor series, May through August, transforming Alameda’s waterfront parks with live music, dance, and theater. Enjoy the theatrics of the “Climate Detective from the Future”, directed by Jeff Raz, as he looks for climate clues to find out where things went wrong and where things are headed in a positive direction. Each location tells a unique site-specific story. Experience the joyful and unifying power of tribal Philippine polyrhythmic percussion, song and dance. Performing the pre-colonial music and dance of Mindanao, Southern Philippines, the Manilatown Ancestral Ensemble weaves stories from indigenous perspectives on the effects of and solutions for climate change. Artists and local climate organizations will offer fun hands-on activities for the community to participate in and learn about actions they can take to help mitigate climate change, inviting everyone to imagine a more connected and sustainable future. Rhythmix Cultural Works is a proud recipient of the inaugural 2024 Arts in California Parks – Local Parks Grant in support of Rising Seas, awarded to only 31 organizations across the state of California. Rising Seas is an anchor arts project of the Rising Tides Climate Arts Initiative supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the City of Alameda.
For more information: https://www.rhythmixrisingseas.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 29, 2025 11:00AM
