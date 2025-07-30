top
Palestine
Palestine
protest cheer
Palestine U.S. Anti-War Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services

Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour

Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour

https://uscpract.org/powerhour
Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
USCPR
Location Details:
Online
https://uscpract.org/powerhour
THIS IS A RED ALERT: ISRAEL IS STARVING GAZA TO DEATH.

We must mobilize our masses to end the forced famine and genocide. This Wednesday, join us for a strategic Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour. You’ll take action with us to drive calls to Congress live, and learn creative tactics to pressure your elected officials. Demand the immediate unblocking of all life-saving aid for Palestinians across Gaza.

Israel has blocked almost all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since early March. Palestinians have to risk their lives trying to secure food for their families, being shot at by the U.S.-backed GHF at food distribution sites. People are dying from forced starvation, with the vast majority of the population entering the lethal fourth and fifth stages of malnutrition. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to severe malnutrition, and Israel has blocked baby formula from reaching them. This is not a natural disaster—it's genocide. Take action now!

Cosponsoring Organizations: USCPR Action, Rising Majority, Mothers Against Genocide, IMEU Policy Project, JVP Action, AROC Action and Adalah Justice Project.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jul 29, 2025 10:24AM
Add Your Comments
