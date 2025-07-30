Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour

Date:

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

USCPR

Location Details:

THIS IS A RED ALERT: ISRAEL IS STARVING GAZA TO DEATH.



We must mobilize our masses to end the forced famine and genocide. This Wednesday, join us for a strategic Stop Starving Gaza Power Hour. You’ll take action with us to drive calls to Congress live, and learn creative tactics to pressure your elected officials. Demand the immediate unblocking of all life-saving aid for Palestinians across Gaza.



Israel has blocked almost all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza since early March. Palestinians have to risk their lives trying to secure food for their families, being shot at by the U.S.-backed GHF at food distribution sites. People are dying from forced starvation, with the vast majority of the population entering the lethal fourth and fifth stages of malnutrition. Infants and children are especially vulnerable to severe malnutrition, and Israel has blocked baby formula from reaching them. This is not a natural disaster—it's genocide. Take action now!



Cosponsoring Organizations: USCPR Action, Rising Majority, Mothers Against Genocide, IMEU Policy Project, JVP Action, AROC Action and Adalah Justice Project.