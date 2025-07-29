Trump Attacks Science-Based Regs, Higher Education & US Workers; AI Threatens Teachers by Pacifica's Capitalism, Race & Democracy

Pacifica's Capitalism, Race & Democracy Covers Trump Attacks Science-Based Regs, Higher Education & US Workers; AI Threatens Teachers

Trump Attacks Science-Based Regulation, Higher Education and US Workers; AI Threatens Teachers, Students, and Public; Protest at Sam Altman’s Open AI HQ over Jobs and Repression



By Capitalism, Race & Democracy

-

July 28, 2025



CRD’s Thomas O’Rourke spoke once again to the University of Michigan’s Dr. Adam Finkel, an expert in the fields of occupational and environmental health and safety, about the Trump administration’s assault on science-based regulation, higher education, and American workers. Dr. Finkel recently helped organize a conference of solutions focused experts. Their website is unpolitics.global.

***

At a recent “LaborTech” conference in San Francisco, Oakland teacher Andy Lisbon talked about the use of artificial intelligence to train teachers. He said that the American Federation of Teachers’ president Randi Weingarten had initiated a partnership with AI companies like Anthropic and Open AI, which threatens all teachers, students and the public.

***

here is growing fear and anger over the massive introduction of AI into the government and the workplace. Open AI run by Sam Altman was the target of a protest on July 25, 2025, where workers and philosophers spoke out about why they oppose this technology. Pacifica’s Steve Zeltzer interviewed the participants.

***

We thank all of Pacifica’s sister stations and affiliates who contribute to the production of this show. This program was produced by the Capitalism, Race & Democracy collective, with contributions from Steve Zeltzer, Thomas O’Rourke, and Polina Vasiliev.

You can find this and all previous episodes at our website “capitalism race and democracy dot ORG”. Make sure you click the subscribe button. Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, @PacificaCRD. Thanks for listening.

Music:

Pink Floyd, “Another Brick in the Wall”

Thomas Dolby, “She Blinded Me with Science”