Global Solidarity Urged at International Webinar on Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
Hosted by Panda Aid (China) and co-organized by the International Action Center (IAC) in New York, the webinar “Heroes of Gaza Humanitarian Aid and Peace Activism Awards” brought together humanitarian organizations and peace activists from around the world.
By Kening Zhang | July 27, 2025
https://www.palestinewatch.net/post/global-solidarity-urged-at-international-webinar-on-humanitarian-aid-in-gaza
July 17, Zoom — Hosted by Panda Aid (China) and co-organized by the International Action Center (IAC) in New York, the webinar “Heroes of Gaza Humanitarian Aid and Peace Activism Awards” brought together humanitarian organizations and peace activists from around the world.
Co-chaired by Lee Siu Hin, director of the Panda Aid Project, and Sara Flounders, director of IAC, the event aimed to recognize outstanding contributors to aid efforts in Gaza and rally support for ongoing humanitarian work.
Grassroots Aid Takes Center Stage: Spotlight on the “Overlooked Forces”
In her opening remarks, Sara Flounders highlighted the crucial yet often overlooked role of grassroots organizations in Gaza, noting that much of the aid work is carried out not by large Western NGOs but by smaller, community-rooted groups working in close coordination with international volunteers.
“This webinar is about giving visibility to those organizations—especially from Palestine, the Global South, and communities of color—that have long been ignored,” said Lee Siu Hin. Representing a diaspora-led organization rooted in the Chinese and Chinese American communities, Lee Siu Hin emphasized Panda Aid’s mission to connect global movements for justice, with a special focus on the unique role of China and other developing countries in humanitarian response.
One of the key presentations included a short video on Insan Sebil Slam (ISS), a Turkey-based humanitarian organization headquartered in Istanbul and composed of Palestinians, Gaza expatriates, and local refugees. The group operates food kitchens and water purification projects in Gaza to meet urgent survival needs. The video also mourned the loss of several ISS volunteers who were killed by Israeli airstrikes while delivering aid in Gaza—individuals who, the webinar emphasized, made the ultimate sacrifice for humanitarian ideals.
Gaza’s Healthcare System in Collapse: An Urgent Call for Action
Mohamed Alfadul of Medics Worldwide delivered a sobering update on the catastrophic state of Gaza’s health system: only 16/36 hospitals remain partially operational; over 1,400 medical professionals have been killed; and 142 ambulances have been destroyed. Nearly half of all essential medicines and 2/3 of medical supplies have run out. In northern Gaza, one in three children suffers from severe malnutrition. Over 60,000 children under the age of five have been diagnosed with malnutrition, and 66 have died as a result.
“This is a deliberately engineered genocide,” Mohamed said. “Borders are sealed to block life-saving supplies, and healthcare facilities are systematically destroyed.” He called on the international community to apply pressure to protect medical workers, open border crossings, and fund frontline NGOs. “Even $1 can bring hope to someone in Gaza.”
Mohamed is a Sudanese humanitarian manager for the organization in Cairo, Egypt, overseeing a logistics center that sends medical humanitarian aid, mobile hospitals, and medical volunteers to Gaza. Douyin(TikTok China) link: https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7532020250896846095/
China’s Role in Global Aid: Building Bridges Across Borders
Mr. Xu, a representative of Panda Aid and a Chinese university student, reflected on China's long-standing solidarity with the Palestinian people. “Since 1949, China has stood on the side of the Palestinian cause,” he noted, citing past contributions of food and medical aid to the Palestine Liberation Organization during the 1970s.
“Today, 90% of Chinese citizens want to support Gaza but lack trustworthy channels to do so.” Panda Aid, he explained, acts as a bridge between Chinese donors and vetted international humanitarian organizations. Through on-the-ground assessments, the group ensures that aid reaches its intended recipients. The organization has already mobilized donations from student communities in China and aims to broaden its outreach to engage more citizens in global solidarity efforts.
Mr. Xu is a young radical Chinese college student who volunteers for Panda Aid and went to Cairo to support Panda’s humanitarian work. Douyin(TikTok China) link: https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7532028203184033024/
Global Voices Against Systemic Violence
Nabil Hallak, Director of International Relations at the Arab International Center for Communication and Solidarity, recounted the violent obstructions faced by previous aid efforts, including the Freedom Flotilla, which was intercepted by Israeli forces with casualties among participants. He condemned the U.S.-backed and Israeli-enforced regional policies that have led to continued bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon.
“The so-called ‘Free World’ pays lip service to human rights while turning a blind eye to Gaza’s ‘food trap,’ where civilians are gunned down while trying to access food,” Hallak said. He called for renewed global unity and proposed large-scale, cross-border campaigns modeled after successful convoys like Lifeline 5, which delivered substantial aid to Gaza.
Nabil Hallak is a Palestinian academic from Beirut, Lebanon, working at the Center, a prominent public policy organization in the region. Douyin(TikTok China) link: https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7532050820959866147/
Hanan Aroree of the Global Coalition Against the Occupation of Palestine described the crisis in Gaza as “a challenge to the future of humanity.” She condemned the transnational complicity in the ongoing genocide, citing cooperation between the EU and Israel as well as technical support from companies like Google and Microsoft. “We’ve organized peace marches in support of Gaza,” she said. “Next, we will march to EU headquarters to confront those in power who have lost their humanity—and let them know we stand with the victims.”
Hanan Aroree represents the Global Coalition Against the Occupation of Palestine, a Middle-Eastern-based Palestinian from Europe, the Middle East, and the Turkish diaspora-run human rights organization. Douyin(TikTok China) link: https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7532078815934303503/
Closing Message: “Action Speaks Louder Than Tears”
In closing statements, speakers reiterated the urgent need for action. Mohamed Alfadul reminded attendees that “the lives of Gaza’s people are not just numbers,” calling for donations and advocacy. Mr. Xu invoked the slogan “Unity is Strength,” urging the expansion of Panda Aid’s reach. Lee Siu Hin pledged that Panda Aid would launch new fundraising efforts to support frontline organizations like Medics Worldwide.
As Sara Flounders concluded: “This is the message that the people of the whole world are with resistance in Gaza, with Gaza's struggle, with the Palestinian struggle over generations, over so many decades...we know that in defending Palestine, we're defending every one of us.”
CONCLUSION Douyin(TikTok China) link: https://www.iesdouyin.com/share/video/7532117013204880680/
A recording of the webinar has been edited and released on YouTube and Douyin (TikTok China) to amplify its message further.
For more information: https://www.palestinewatch.net/post/global...
