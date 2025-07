"Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Because thou art fabulous!" Join us for an evening of sparkling performances by some of the Bay Area's most talented drag queens and kings, inspired by Shakespeare's sonnets! Theatre is the original home of drag — the Greeks started it, but Shakespeare mastered it! Presented in collaboration with Maggie's Gurls (a non-profit dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth). Put on your best drag outfit, or just come as you are. But be prepared to have a fabulous time!Pink Ladies of the Sonnets is part of Shakespeare Santa Cruz's 2025 Monday Night Revels series: https://santacruzshakespeare.org/monday-night-revels/ Purchase tickets for Pink Ladies ($5-$50): https://santacruzshakespeare.org/book/?instance=73601