From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pink Ladies of the Sonnets
Date:
Monday, August 04, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
via Maggie's Gurls Foundation
Location Details:
Audrey Stanley Grove, DeLaveaga Park, 501 Upper Park Road, Santa Cruz
"Shall I compare thee to a summer's day? Because thou art fabulous!" Join us for an evening of sparkling performances by some of the Bay Area's most talented drag queens and kings, inspired by Shakespeare's sonnets! Theatre is the original home of drag — the Greeks started it, but Shakespeare mastered it! Presented in collaboration with Maggie's Gurls (a non-profit dedicated to preventing suicide among LGBTQ+ youth). Put on your best drag outfit, or just come as you are. But be prepared to have a fabulous time!
Pink Ladies of the Sonnets is part of Shakespeare Santa Cruz's 2025 Monday Night Revels series: https://santacruzshakespeare.org/monday-night-revels/
Purchase tickets for Pink Ladies ($5-$50): https://santacruzshakespeare.org/book/?instance=73601
Pink Ladies of the Sonnets is part of Shakespeare Santa Cruz's 2025 Monday Night Revels series: https://santacruzshakespeare.org/monday-night-revels/
Purchase tickets for Pink Ladies ($5-$50): https://santacruzshakespeare.org/book/?instance=73601
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7447285712...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 28, 2025 9:59AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network