Protest Musk and his Billionaire Pals at Tesla Engineering HQ
Date:
Monday, August 04, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
The Wolves
Location Details:
Hanover at Page Mill Rd.
Palo Alto
Musk and his fellow billionaires must be held accountable for their roles in siphoning wealth from the working class to the billionaire class.
Take action at Tesla everywhere.
Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
We will stay completely on the public sidewalk and off of Tesla property, and cross only with lights. Signs, drums, flags, and similar items are welcome.
This is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun.
Join us.
Please Note: Photos may be taken and published at this event, including by attendees and professional photographers. If you prefer not to have your image captured or shared, please take your own precautions (e.g., wear a mask, hat, or wig).
Parking is available on California Ave.
For more information: http://www.thewolves.net
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 28, 2025 3:08AM
