Online - Reproductive Freedom Summer: Voices from Embattled States by National Mobilization for Reproductive JusticeSunday, August 17·3:00 – 5:00pm Pacific TimeConcluding session of three monthly online panel discussions that will highlight key questions in the movements to defend bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Speakers from different organizations and regions will discuss issues of concern and how totake action. “Voices from Embattled States" will feature activists from Georgia, Texas, and Wyoming, and a national group promoting online abortion medication access. Programs start at 3pm PDT/4pm MDT/5pm CDT/6pm EDT.Link or instructions to moreinformation:: Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer