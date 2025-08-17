From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Voices from Embattled States--Reproductive Justice
Date:
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice
Location Details:
Online
Based in Seattle
Online - Reproductive Freedom Summer: Voices from Embattled States by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Concluding session of three monthly online panel discussions that will highlight key questions in the movements to defend bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Speakers from different organizations and regions will discuss issues of concern and how totake action. “Voices from Embattled States" will feature activists from Georgia, Texas, and Wyoming, and a national group promoting online abortion medication access. Programs start at 3pm PDT/4pm MDT/5pm CDT/6pm EDT.
Link or instructions to moreinformation:: Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer
http://www.ReproJusticeNow.org • info [at] ReproJusticeNow.org
For more information: http://www.ReproJusticeNow.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 28, 2025 2:28AM
