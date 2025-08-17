top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/17/2025
U.S. Womyn

Voices from Embattled States--Reproductive Justice

Online Based in Seattle
original image (1038x992)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, August 17, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice
Location Details:
Online
Based in Seattle
Online - Reproductive Freedom Summer: Voices from Embattled States by National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
Sunday, August 17·3:00 – 5:00pm Pacific Time

Concluding session of three monthly online panel discussions that will highlight key questions in the movements to defend bodily autonomy and reproductive rights. Speakers from different organizations and regions will discuss issues of concern and how totake action. “Voices from Embattled States" will feature activists from Georgia, Texas, and Wyoming, and a national group promoting online abortion medication access. Programs start at 3pm PDT/4pm MDT/5pm CDT/6pm EDT.

Link or instructions to moreinformation:: Register at tinyurl.com/ReproSummer
http://www.ReproJusticeNow.orginfo [at] ReproJusticeNow.org
For more information: http://www.ReproJusticeNow.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jul 28, 2025 2:28AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$195.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code